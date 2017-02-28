‘Logan’ is wild at heart

× Expand Logan

Long before superhero movies became the dominant pop parable, Westerns helped complicate themes of justice, guilt, and revenge on the big screen. The genre went through multiple cycles during the 20th century—classical, revisionist, ironic—but core archetypes and iconography have persisted no matter the setting or native language. Many of these conventions appear in Logan, James Mangold’s stripped down and violent effort featuring the Marvel Comics character with adamantium claws.

Always a loose canon, Logan (Hugh Jackman) has been the closest thing to a cowboy the X-Men ever had. Making short work of foes during standoffs, blades springing forth from knuckles faster than the swiftest quick draw, he embodies the purest form of anger mutants feel toward the human forces trying to squash their existence. By the time the film opens in 2029, countless years of living and breathing this kind of wrath have taken a toll on him.

During an initial bloodbath, Logan awakens from a drunken sleep to find gang members trying to steal his rented limousine. The grey-bearded warrior attempts to avoid violence using the kind of comical banter often found in fizzier tent-pole releases. One shotgun blast later and things quickly devolve into to a brutal knife fight worthy of Martin Scorsese’s Gangs of New York. Mangold’s action is crisp yet doesn’t stray from the messy carnage, confirming that this won’t be your grandson’s PG-13 pastiche.

Indeed, Logan is the kind of lean and mean B-movie that would inspire Jean Claude Van Damme to do the splits. Its minimalist title suggests a keen interest in the man behind all of those X-Men myths, and for the first time Jackman tackles his character’s vexing internal conflicts. The scars on the inside are just as crucial as those gracing his furry chest.

After gruesomely dismantling the aforementioned thugs, Logan returns to his humdrum existence of guzzling whiskey, transporting ungrateful fares around El Paso, and driving south of the border to visit the ailing Professor X (Patrick Stewart). What has become an ordinary life gets permanently altered when Logan meets Laura (Dafne Keen), a volatile young girl that shares his most deadly physical trait. Having escaped the clutches of a corrupt biotech firm now trying to erase any evidence of their “R/D gone bad,” she needs Logan’s help to reach fellow test tube mutants hiding out on the Canadian border.

Following in the footsteps of Casablanca’s Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart) and Children of Men’s Theo Faron (Clive Owen), Logan moves from self-loathing lush to reluctant protector to impassioned avenger. As the stakes grow more urgent so does his capacity for empathy and courage. However, the rage inside him never dissipates. Eventually, Logan quickly turns into a full-blown road movie, with legions of shadowy storm troopers pursuing Logan, Laura and Xavier through fly-over country.

During his hero’s roller coaster character arc, Mangold cites Shane’s infamous finale and the lasting mark violence leaves on the psyche. But the tumbleweed moral tales of western directors such as Budd Boetticher and Anthony Mann feel like better reference points. Xavier’s waking dream monologue about loss and redemption could easily be a fierce campfire confessional spoken by Randolph Scott. Multiple savage moments show how quickly heroic acts can lead to unflinching destruction, and unlike other comic book movies, there are lasting consequences.

In the brazenly wild climax, military contractors invade a peaceful forest to round up the collective of child mutants. Their simple existence is a threat to the corporate juggernaut that could foreshadow America’s alternative future. Looking at these images of oppression and panic, it’s hard not to think about the ICE raids that have recently sent shockwaves of uncertainty through immigrant communities all across our country. Here, Logan’s resolve to protect these unfairly maligned souls takes on a political relevance never before seen before in the X-Men movies. For the first time, he’s not the hero we want but, rather, the one we need.

Logan opens wide on Friday, March 3.