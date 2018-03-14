Astrologically Unsound: Prepare to look decent in security footage

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): It is written in the stars, a cosmic quandary from the celestial bodies. A message from the universe… it says… “Is your refrigerator running?”

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): This week you are taking your spiritual cues from the hedgehog. That’s fine. Just try not to take your culinary cues from them as well.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): You have to work through the difficult “growing pains” phase to arrive at the final completed project when everything transforms from transitionally ugly to ugly beyond repair.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): The world is endlessly mysterious and in spite of the abounding miracles, your missing phone is probably not going to be in your pocket. You know, the one you checked three times already. No need to check it again.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): The deepest desires of your heart will be realized when, this week, you are showered with attention. Unfortunately the cosmic wires were crossed and your adulators will all be mosquitoes.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): This week you will have to confront some longstanding issues surrounding your core identity. That, or you have to choose a catchphrase. Something like “Yowza!” or “Yoink!”

Libra (September 23 - October 22): There’s an untold amount of security footage of you in databases across the world. It’s frightening to think that you might look really good in some if it.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Your life today would be unimaginable a year ago, especially since it was only recently that you have successfully assimilated into the carbon-based host you’ve been inhabiting. Its memories are now yours.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): In a moment of clarity, you’ll understand in totality the suffering of the world and how to solve it. Then, in the next moment, all that will remain is the “Cotton Eye Joe” intro. Again.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): It is important to always keep things moving, oh no—(pottery wheel spinning at incredibly high speed begins flinging clay all over the room)—not like that.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Do you wonder what lies beyond your perception? Past your comprehension? What you do not even know you don’t understand? You do? Wow. It sounds like you really think about yourself a lot.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Spend some time this week in a beautiful cathedral, auditorium or any room that echoes. This way, you can know what it is like to talk to you while being constantly interrupted by you.