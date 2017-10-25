CityWeek: Deportations, gas taxes and one cute corgi captain

HOT TOPIC

The issue:

Local immigrant and single mother Silvia Ocampo-Ortiz was deported on Oct. 19, despite having previously been told she could stay in the county so long as she checked in with Immigration and Customs Enforcement regularly. She had pleaded guilty to a felony perjury charge in 2009 related to filling out a driver’s license renewal application, but was reportedly not told what effect this could have on her immigration record. She was scheduled for a hearing on Oct. 27, which could have cleared her record.

What people are saying:

“Today is one of the saddest days I have had as a legislator. 4 years ago, Silvia Ocampo came to me w/ her union president to see if we could help her get in a position to legalize her status. We wrote a bill AB 813, which was signed into law in 2016. She has a court date next week. But this week, ICE detained her & deported her today. She was torn away from her US Citizen children. I’m devastated.”

—Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher (Twitter)

“Ms. Ocampo-Ortiz was afforded legal process. There was nothing barring her removal to Mexico... All of those in violation of our nation’s immigration laws may be subject to arrest, detention and, if found removable, he or she will be removed from the United States.”

—ICE spokesperson Lauren Mack (San Diego Union-Tribune)

“Silvia is a hardworking, taxpaying single mother of three, with a special needs eight-year-old child. Separating her from her family is unjust and cruel.”

—City Councilmember Georgette Gomez (press release)

Our take:

It is reprehensible for the government to deport someone like Ocampo-Ortiz, who was indeed following the laws and instructions she had been given. While it’s notable that both local and state lawmakers are paying attention to this case (Councilmembers David Alvarez and Chris Ward also issued statements protesting the deportation), their constituents need to remain vigilant that their representatives remain concerned about this issue.

CUTE OF THE WEEK

Ahoy! This is Capt. Colton, who stole the show and our hearts over the weekend at Hornblower’s Bow Wow Brunch Cruise, which benefits the Helen Woodward Animal Center.

HAM OF THE WEEK

Public relations strategist and former Faulconer aide Tony Manolatos went on a trollish tweetstorm over the past week attacking everyone from journalist Mario Koran to politicians such as Gerry Braun and Lorena Gonzalez-Fletcher. When a few of them called him out on his behavior, he blocked them. We think the PR guy needs a PR guy.

COMING DOWN THE PIPE

Previews of the important and idiotic items possibly coming to a ballot near you.

Local venture capitalist, gubernatorial candidate and Tea Party fave John Cox recently said he’d donate “six figures” to qualify a ballot measure to repeal gas-tax increases passed by the Legislature in April. The proposed initiative would also amend the California Constitution so that any tax increases in the future would require voter approval.

Verdict: We can hear Carl DeMaio drooling, but the proposed initiative feels like an overreach. Everyone hates taxes, but they also hate fucked-up roads and changes to the Constitution could scare off potential swing votes. What’s more, Assemblymember Travis Allen has already launched a similar initiative campaign that repeals the tax without the constitutional amendment. Both are bad ideas, but Allen has a much better shot at getting the 584,000 signatures needed to get it on the 2018 ballot.

NEWSY BITS

