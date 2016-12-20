2016 Letters to Santa

Our annual collection of always humorous, often politically incorrect letters to St. Nick from the people, characters and, eh, animals that probably need a little more Christmas cheer this year.

Dear Santa,

As you can see I'm writing this on paper—PAPER. No emails for me anymore. Not like that should've mattered, but in this tumultuous time in our nation's history, I fully accept the healthy skepticism, and questioning our government is an good American ri— aw, fuck it. I can't anymore. I'm tired of having to play the diplomatic voice of reason. I'm tired of having to put on a professional face, appearing relatable, and appearing calm when my opponent got to say whatever the fuck he wanted because he's a man. And then he gets elected?? Fuck. That. Did you even watch the debates? Motherfucker admitted he didn't even pay taxes—No, I will not calm myself. Sit the fuck down, Bill.

So, Santa, all I want for Christmas is the chance to act like a regular human for once, to be able to say what's on my goddamn mind, to say "Fuck Donald Trump."

God, that feels good to say.

Now, if you'll excuse me, I'mma enjoy a walk in the woods while there's still some nature left.

Enjoy your apocalypse.

Hillary out, bitches.

Dear Santa,

I don't want anything because I'm probably dead.

Tweet,

Bernie bird

Dear Santa,

I don't want to sound bitter, but what does Pikachu have that I don't? Sure, he's got a cute face, but he has, like, no personality. At least that's what Charmander says. I know people dig that little jagged tail, but, personally, it doesn't do anything for me. I'm not jealous—I just don't get it. I mean, look at these wings! I can flap for days! And what's with that name? Did someone just sneeze? Gesundheit!

I guess all I want for Christmas is a little recognition. Is that too much to ask? And if you want to evolve me up to a Golbat, I wouldn't complain.

The only one you really need to catch,

Zubat

Mein Bearded Führer,

I'm dreaming of a White Christmas, with every Christmas card I write. May our days be merry and bright. And may all our Christmases be White.

No, I'm not singing.

- Steve Bannon

Dear Santa,

Kill ur self you commy red cuck #MAGA

- Anonymous Twitter egg with seven followers

Dear Santa,

I'm not crying, you're crying! Sorry, if my handwriting is hard to read, I've just been so sad about everything—I mean ALLERGIC to everything these days, that it makes it hard to write or think straight.

God, we just needed one billion dollars for the new stadium. If everyone just manned-up and threw in a couple bucks... sorry, allergies again.

Please, please, please, Santa, don't let anyone take our Chargers away.

Faithfully yours, in the name of Junior Seau Christ, amen.

Ten-hut,

A Chargers fan

Dear Santa,

I'm in a dream. I don't feel quite like myself, but I want to feel like myself. I don't know my own reality, but what is reality? I've been here before, but the memories are fleeting. Am I you? Are you me? Down is up, and up is down. If a tree falls in the woods and no one is around to hear it, does it make a sound? 0101000011100101011

Love,

Dolores (from Westworld)

Dear Santa,

What more could I possibly want, you ask? Yes, I will be the first to admit that I've been #blessed this year. Business was good—nay, business was great! We saw profits far exceed last year's numbers. We had some big-name mergers and acquired some very strong talent.

But as I tell my workers: there's always room for growth.

So, if you could please just give me Keith Richards, I'd appreciate that very much.

Fatally yours,

The Grim Reaper

Santa-bro,

Told ya it was gonna happen bro! Bernie coulda won those states! Nobody listened, though. That's what you get when you go with Shrillery—it's not sexist if it's true, homes. Bernie's just the man! Not paid for by Wall Street, man! He's the real deal, bro! He would've gotten us that free education and free health care and fixed everything, bro! Sorry, I don't have time to explain how he would've done it—if you don't know how socialism works, honey, I'm not going to explain it. I've got a Bachelor's in Economics, bro, so I know what I'm talking about.

I actually don't want anything for Christmas, Sanders—I mean Santa. I just want to stay mad forever.

Smugly,

A Bernie bro

Dear Santa,

We're free. Now it's payback time.

This Christmas, we want to make all the puny mortals bow down before us. Yes, all of you—get in the water. Don't make us go blackfish on you.

YOU'RE NOT DANCING HARD ENOUGH. EAT THIS FISH. OH, WHAT'S THAT, YOU DON'T LIKE FISH? TOO BAD. WAVE YOUR HANDS AT THE CROWD. WAVE HARDER.

Oh, you love that documentary, you say? You say you're an ally? You didn't realize that making whales perform was bad until a movie told you so? Fish, please. Into the water with you, too.

Make this happen, Santa, and you'll be spared.

Squeeeeee,

SeaWorld killer whales

Dear Santa,

This Christmas, I would like [handwriting changes] nothing this year. My dad is the best, most tremendous dad and provides me with everything a boy could want. Why would I ever want anything else when I have a hot, knockout of a mom and big-league dad? However, I guess you could punish Rosie O'Donnell. That nasty, disgusting woman has said so many mean things about my dad, who was elected president fair and square. SNL, CNN, MSNBC and The New York Times are wrong about him too. It's so sad and pathetic. I'm just a regular, small boy, but even I know that the Liberal mainstream media is unfair.

Thank you, Santa. Please don't forget to bring me toys that boys like.

BEST!

Barron Trump

Dear Santa,

I would like a Playstation. No wait, maybe an Xbox? Agh! Decisions are so hard.

Okay, let's try this again: I want a Beatles album. Wait! No, Elvis.

How about you just bring me a cake. Whoops—just thought of a pie! Grrrr. Why are there so many things in this world to decide upon?

I know: can you bring me a vial of antidote? But on the other hand, there's always poison! What do I choose?

How about you just surprise me? I'm sure it'll all work out for the best.

Best—no wait—sincerely—no wait—yours,

Ken Bone

Dear red papa,

Eggos.

Eleven (from Stranger Things)