‘Ma’ and the lessons of my ma

I like dark humor and horror movies. I also like campy movies. If it wasn’t already obvious to regular readers of this column, I fully embraced my inner nut-bag long ago. So it’s probably not-at-all surprising that I’m also partial to revenge thrillers.

So when I first saw the trailer for Ma, I was excited. It appeared to have all the elements for a low-fi-looking horror movie. When I realized Octavia Spencer was to play the lead, that settled it. I was going to see this movie about a woman who appeared to live in a small, mostly white town and who was about to snap her bolt, giving in to the crazy you could see lurking in her eyes.

What I wasn’t expecting was a serous hit of nostalgia. See, I grew up in a small town in North Carolina. I played in the band, babysat on weekends, worked after school and, more than occasionally, found a reason to not go home on time. But I didn’t get in trouble. The wrath of my mom was never worth it (she takes my nuttiness and multiplies it by infinity). I was often with friends and, since I wasn’t stupid enough to let my grades fall and draw unwanted attention, we frequently hung out without parental supervision.

I didn’t get up to things that would cause me to lose that privilege, but I knew some people who looked at that as a personal challenge. So, I’ve absolutely been in places and situations I shouldn’t have been, surrounded by people doing things they really should’ve known better than to be doing. For example, trying to drink their body weight in cheap alcohol.

In Ma, Octavia Spencer’s character offers up her basement to teenagers for partying. The kids are clearly underage, but Ma is more than happy to supply the booze. I watched major parts of this film with ill-suppressed laughter. There were many reasons for this, but it particularly reminded me of something that happened shortly after I moved to North Carolina.

My parents wanted to put me in Catholic school. It wasn’t enough that they wanted to trap me in the South until adulthood that they also got some wild hair up their ass and decided I needed to be in a parochial school. Here’s where I point out that I was not the troublemaker in my family. I don’t care what my brothers say. Now as an adult, I realize they wanted to do this because they weren’t fans of the high school. But as a 10-year-old who liked to find a reason to “lose” her shoes before recess, it sounded like they wanted to throw me in to the pit of despair in a skirt and knee socks.

I know that seems to be a non sequitur, but I swear I’m going somewhere.

I escaped parochial school for possibly the most hilarious of reasons (to me anyway). While touring one of the Catholic middle schools my dad asked about the high school it fed into. The priest doing the tour hesitated before launching into this spiel about how many honors classes it had, as well as all the sports and after-school activities available. But he might as well have thrown a huge red flag in their faces. My mom let him finish, and then asked him what his pause was about. The guy danced around the subject for a bit while my parents just stared at him. He eventually stopped pussyfooting around and admitted that a significant number of the parents of students at the high school were on probation for contributing to the delinquency of minors.

Yes, I said the parents. Turns out that a few parties occurred where adults supplied the booze for the kids attending. I guess the logic here was that kids are going to drink regardless so better they do it where they would be “safe.” But I still think this is white-people-speak for we want to be friends with our kids and therefore fail at setting boundaries.

My parents swiftly vetoed the whole send-the-girl-child-to-parochial-school idea and instead decided to look for a house in a neighborhood that fed into a whole different school system altogether. I suppose one could assume they didn’t think I’d need any help finding trouble.

Plenty of my friends thought my mom was cool. She’s a very welcoming soul. We were always free to hang out at the house even if my parents weren’t home. I always told them her coolness factor was elevated because they didn’t live with her. They always laughed it off.

My house was run on simple, but inviolate, rules. The upside was I had far more privileges and freedoms than most of my friends and classmates. The downside was I knew my mom would go all the way off if I pushed the line. After all, I’m the youngest of three and the only girl so that line flashed in neon. So, seeing that part of Octavia Spencer’s lure tripped my memory and set me to cackling.

Besides, if some stranger talking folks into their basement isn’t a Hans-Christian-Anderson, breadcrumbs-leading-to-your-death situation waiting to happen then I don’t know what is. All these kids acted like it was the greatest development in their lives, but all I could think was some of them weren’t taught about stranger-danger, and it shows.