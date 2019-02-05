Assimilation demands and respectability politics

Lately, there’s been plenty of bad news to keep me on my judgy toes. There’s the current administration showing its collective ass by shutting down the government (again). There’s the Fyre Festival documentaries on Netflix and Hulu, exposing the millennial iteration of the old-fashioned con man. There’s Tom Brokaw’s epic display of prejudice on Meet the Press and Fox’s tragic version of the musical Rent.

As we roll into February, it’s rather obvious that too many folks are still on some 2018 bullshit. I don’t know about anyone else, but I’m already battling some serious fatigue.

My favorite January moment, however, came courtesy of rapper Cardi B. Weeks into the shutdown, Cardi B posted a video expressing her feelings about the situation. She was hilariously plainspoken and dead on point. Immediately after, Tomi Lahren, the racist pundit and mouth-breathing example of the dangers of not disciplining your children, aimed vitriol in Cardi’s direction on Twitter. I think Lahren’s hope was that she’d malign the messenger and thereby destroy the message. With enviable ease and skill, Cardi B told Lahren to leave her alone or be dog-walked.

It’s one of those clap-backs that forever changes the nature of the insult game. Lahren slithered back into the toxic crevasse where she and all the other sanctimonious bigots like to marinate. In the spirit of not-all-heroes-wear-capes, there’s no reason to ignore when a celebrity uses their platform just right. Cardi’s succinctly phrased disdain snatched wigs, spawned memes and heavily influenced political imagery depicting Pelosi’s handling of Trump.

Plenty of folks took shots at Cardi’s speech patterns, implying she was uneducated. They then inferred her opinions were unintelligent and unworthy of mention. When that tactic failed, others tried to discredit her by claiming her unabashedly sexual image undermines feminism. In another pithy Twitter exchange, Cardi shut that shit down with a reminder that being empowered is about choosing your image, owning your behavior, being free to flaunt your sexual nature, and “no” still meaning no.

Cardi B is the latest bombastic personality to leverage her left-of-center antics into a highly lucrative career. She embodies the hustle-until-you-hit work ethic. Even if her brand image may not be to everyone’s taste, Cardi’s version of telling-it-like-it-is and being unafraid to struggle in public is still highly relatable. She’s brash, unafraid to embrace her not-so-inner stripper and gleefully lives at a level many will never achieve. I’m currently biased in her favor, but I’m not blind, so I must note that Cardi and her opinions are often problematic as hell, too. Just not the way some pseudo-feminists, racists and tone-policing Christians would have their followers believe.

It’s very telling how quickly people sought to tear her down to detract from the highly relevant things she had to say. We could spend all day slamming the patriarchy as being to blame for the efforts to cast her in the role of worthless woman. We could take it a step further and spend weeks dissecting the blatant misogynoir directed at her attempts to use her position in Black culture, as well as her overt femininity and sexuality, as grounds to call her intellect into question. But the problem is bigger, and more basic, than that.

The response to Cardi speaking out exposes something we all need to stop tap-dancing around (at least if we ever want a shot at being a real collective whole): assimilation demands and respectability politics are forever on some bullshit. White and white-presenting people (and yes, even the progressive ones) still whole-heartedly believe that the characteristics, attitudes, evangelical tendencies and image they prefer are the ones all other races, ethnicities, and yes, religious practitioners must embody or adhere to if they want societal acceptance and respect. Like their predecessors, they’ve centered whiteness and will do anything and step on anyone to keep it there.

• Want so be taken seriously? Then use proper diction, craft your image to conform with white beauty standards, and have an acceptably white-washed life story. Anything else is unprofessional.

• Want to be entitled to the protections of your station? Then agree to comport oneself in adherence to a certain moral standard. Anything else is uncouth.

• Want to have an opinion? Then agree to express it in accepted ways, in expected arenas, and to stick to an agreed upon agenda of important things. Anything else is unacceptable.

These days, folks talk about it in terms of needing walls, laws, morals and community standards. But that’s one more way to enforce conformity to white-defined boundaries. Complexity, duality and independence are fine, laudable even, just so long as they run parallel to the recognized paths and within the established power structure. Those who deviate will suffer.

The single most lasting ill-effect of colonialism on the oppressed is the oppressors’ unfettered belief that they were right. It shapes how people are described, events are remembered, and how lessons are passed down from generation to generation. But static concepts of integration built around whiteness will be the death of us all if we’re not careful.

Think I’m off base?

Then someone explain to me how, in 2019, Jessie Somellet, a gay Black man, gets doused with an unknown substance and has a noose tied around his neck (while also having racist and homophobic epithets hurled at him), but, somehow, we’re still undecided if this kind of attack should be considered a hate crime.

I’ll wait.