Big Pharma gets in the CBD game

The increased talk about cannabidiol (CBD)-based products in the mainstream news recently sent me down a research rabbit hole. Why are so many folks suddenly all-fired up to discuss CBD oil? Well, it seems Big Pharma entered the game. In June 2018, the FDA approved its first pharmaceutically-produced cannabidiol. That’s right—CBD’s gone corporate.

In December, the oversized toddler in the White House signed the 2018 Farm Act and removed industrial hemp (cannabis with less than 0.3 percent THC) from the Schedule I controlled substances classification. This is just a fancy way of saying hemp is no longer categorized like cannabis so growing it in the U.S. is no longer federally illegal. Hemp is, once again, an ordinary agricultural commodity.

As a regular CBD user, I was pleased to see the new law go into effect. To my thinking, folks being able to locally source ingredients means prices might drop. But in reality, it was naive of me to think about my wallet when there’s corporate money to be made. And let’s not pretend we don’t know there were some deep pockets involved with the Farm Act passing the legislative process with so little pushback.

Now, I’m watching as more companies/people slither their way into the market. Alleged experts started hawking certificate programs and training at insane prices, while famous people and influencers pimped their “high quality” CBD products. Slowly but surely, the CBD industry has become the proving ground for cannabis-based commercial businesses. Everyone’s rushing to showcase his or her line of CBD products that will supposedly cure everything from earwax build-up to heart disease.

Now, I grew up in a house where not enunciating clearly meant being assigned vocabulary lists and book reports. As much as I love learning, I prefer it to be by choice. The end-result? My default settings are: 1.) question the dominant paradigm; 2.) prepare for the worst because pragmatism always wins; and, 3.) always expect corporate officials to be self-serving. It’s probably why I’m low-key disinterested in joining movements; too much unproductiveness.

So I knew it was just a matter of time before there was CBD backlash.

Shortly into this year, the talk about CBD shifted. The narrative in the news now is skewing negative. Complaints about the lack of standards or quality control due to the unregulated nature of the industry grew louder. Stories highlighting potentially dangerous interactions with existing drug treatments grew more prevalent and pointed.

Purportedly so concerned about the wild claims about CBD’s efficacy, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) jumped in the mix. They took to Twitter to remind people that they control the regulatory framework for product developers and that they’re not afraid to smack down companies over product claims.

Plenty of people probably wouldn’t consider that a backlash per se, but those same people probably never contradict their doctor’s advice either so, what do they know? There are also the consumers who fail to pay attention to drug interactions and, in the end, end up mixing a pharmaceutical drug with a CBD-based product. When it doesn’t end well, they make us all look foolish.

Yes, I’m being judgy.

Being unafraid to research means I have no qualms about asking questions before handing over my money. I know to watch out for hucksters trying to pass off trash by leveraging the hype around CBD oil.

No, this piece isn’t meant to throw shade on the regulation of commerce. That’s just stupid. Regulations are supposed to be about keeping corporate interests from outstripping consumer protection. And this system would be functional if people hadn’t ceded control of the legislative regulatory processes to corporate lobbies and greed.

Regulation isn’t the enemy of innovation and having a process to vet products before consumer use of them isn’t a bad thing. If the FDA creates an evaluation and approval process more fitting to vetting CBD-derived products, then established pharmaceutical companies won’t have the inside track. It’s all about manipulating the standards and practices. Put more simply: Big Pharma wants you to believe CBD is dangerous unless it’s in their products. If they’re not setting the bar, then they will ensure products won’t make it to market without the FDA’s approval first.

They, unfortunately, have the money and clout to ensure their message is the one that penetrates nationwide. I’m not spouting conspiracy theories.

Powerful corporate entities aren’t interested in competition or fostering new business unless they control the horizontal and the vertical. In order to keep money flowing into existing revenue streams, independent producers of legitimate CBD-based products must be obliterated.

If they succeed in forcing CBD research and development into the existing pharmaceutical machine, this will be one more industry where scientific innovation will fall by the wayside in favor of profit margins (see the alternative fuel industry, for example).

This is how new businesses die.

This is how monopolies thrive.

But, one of the upsides to living in California is the robust alternative medicine options and access to knowledgeable naturopathy practitioners. There’s just no reason to fall for the pharmaceutical/government marketing okie-doke.

No one’s coming for folks’ guns, but they most certainly are coming for our wallets. Seems like the free market just keeps being less free every day. Even my chronically-high self realizes that if we’re not interested in having a government that works for us, corporations most certainly are willing to make sure it works for them.