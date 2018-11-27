It’s doesn’t mean anything if you don’t care beyond election day

We, the People (no, I’m not being hyperbolic, unlike certain documents that some people would do well to re-read) must confront the issues (still) holding us back and that were exposed during the election. A sampling:

• Character assassinations in lieu of issue-focused campaigns (a candidate having to remind voters of their distinct ethnicity has been a way of life for too long).

• Ads that hinged on painting minority candidates as “the dangerous other” took negative ads to a whole new level of foulness (xenophobia is a hell of a drug. Stop taking it).

• Hate speech masquerading as campaign rhetoric.

• Blatant voter suppression in multiple states (no, I don’t mean faux-voter fraud).

• Misinformation campaigns that led to highly anticipated—and needed—propositions and referendums going down in defeat.

These tactics are symptoms of even more toxic practices that have been permitted to seep unchecked into the bedrock of our democracy. It’s past time to call out hypocrisy not only in policymaking, but also in how narratives are presented to the public by the policymakers themselves.

Now’s the time to remember that the issues that pushed us to the polls aren’t just political capital politicians spend to get our vote. They are the matters impacting—and frequently derailing—regular citizens’ daily lives.

It’s time to demand that good government no longer means profit for the few. The government’s function is to serve the citizens’ interests, not pad corporate bottom-lines. Taxes aren’t collected to just pay government salaries; they’re supposed to fund programs that work for our collective benefit.

This midterm election sent a message, even where more qualified candidates were defeated. The message was that the trends of the few at the expense of the many—companies over citizenry—are intolerable.

People have spent the past two years (some of us drinking heavily) watching as the current occupant of the White House, as well as the legislature, roll back regulatory protections and dismantle programs all in the name of returning the country to “greatness.” Leadership pushed through policies that dragged the working-class closer to the poverty line, while undermining consumer protections, endorsing hate speech and deconstructing laws intended to regulate corporations doing business in (and with) this country.

The profile of the U.S. is so lowered that world leaders don’t even try to hide their contempt anymore.

It’s up to all of us to make our representatives act right and work to meet our needs at every stage of the process. We should demand they stop humoring incompetence. I can’t say it enough: They. Work. For. Us.

There needs to be public calls for corporate entities to get their hands out of our pocket (yes, I’ve been reading The Autobiography of Malcolm X again), and more practically speaking, it would be great if folks listened instead of going with knee-jerk defensiveness. Stop acting like talking about dismantling systemic racist institutions—or combating bigotry, the patriarchy, xenophobia, and religious elitism (some of y’all Christianity-claiming folks need to get a serious grip)—is anti-white rhetoric or some coordinated campaign to oppress white people. Because people of color are exhausted—I mean flat-out tired, of explaining that calls for inclusion aren’t demands for special consideration. I mean, how can it be special when we weren’t being considered in the first place?

We know most white people have little interest in acknowledging, let alone correcting, disenfranchisement. That is, until it becomes profitable to pay lip-service to “the cause.” Trust me when I say it’s difficult to stay mentally balanced while also constantly being expected to do the work of those responsible for the inequity and subjugation of others. The same people who patently refuse to admit there’s even a problem are all but screaming it’s still not your turn.

Too many white progressives are spending more time championing the status quo than supporting efforts to actually progress. When they spend more time obstructing, while the disenfranchised attempt to raise awareness meant to secure their rights, it becomes more difficult to believe claims of ally-ship.

Many younger people are bitter that their efforts to create a more cohesive society ended in skewed narratives or were labeled as divisive. Hopefully, they’ll learn before they burn out that it requires a certain kind of calm to continue advocating against deep-seated bias and passively accepted prejudice.

It takes fortitude to stand firm when disparaged and met with roadblocks intended to not just narrow, but to completely obliterate, paths forward; paths carved out by past civil rights activists. I could spend hours listing the ways people encounter blatant disdain, disrespect, pettiness and hostility just by bringing up the idea of intersectional equality. And I lose a bit of faith every time I see people using “social justice warrior” like a pejorative and unilaterally dismissing any “uncomfortable” topic of conversation.

So, this time, campaign promises need to be more than just another tweet or slogan not worth the paper or computer screens they were written on. It’s imperative we all do our part.

I really want to be convinced that harmful, supremacy-bolstering policies won’t be the only lasting legacy of white people’s incessant need to manifest their destiny.