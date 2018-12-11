Conversation beats censorship every time

Recently, a radio station pulled “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” from rotation because the lyrics upset a few listeners. Other stations followed suit and now the #MeToo campaign against sexual assault and rape is being blamed for the uproar.

Alright, I have to say it: This type of shit is why black women often object to white women co-opting movements for their own purposes. Why? Because it almost always results in the original cause being subverted. Every. Single. Time.

“Baby, It’s Cold Outside” is coquettish wordplay between a man and a woman who wanted to spend the night together back in the FDR days of single beds and chaperoned dating. It’s a roadmap of how patriarchy-dominated societal norms and the subversive ways couples used to further their own needs. They weren’t putting predatory “how-to”s on the radio in 1944, people; society was waiting until the ’80s to do that.

I get really nervous when the solution to the problem is banishment. A song on the radio isn’t the same as unwillingly occupying the same space as someone who’s done you harm. Should that be the case, I’m all hands-on deck for booting them out of your space. People have the right to self-protect, but they don’t have the right to deny others the right to enjoy. It is unfair to others to hold their characterization of something as the sole interpretation in order to justify their demand.

A cartoon animal serving dinner makes people think of class inequality? Then let’s cancel A Charlie Brown Christmas. A song making someone uncomfortable? Ban it. A book using outmoded words or taking about issues that are unsettling? Burn it.

Umm, yeah, no.

“Baby It’s Cold Outside” is nothing more than a tuneful embodiment of coded speech. If anything, it’s the perfect generational conversation starter about gender norms. Like, why did a grown-ass woman need an excuse to spend the night at a man’s house if she wanted to stay? How come her excuses had to involve her being in distress or incapable to be reasonable? Why did all the man’s suggestions have to do with capitalizing on compromised consent?

Are the lyrics problematic? Hell yes, especially if you live in a 2018 headspace that discounts multi-layered messaging. But if we’re being honest, the song’s troublesome from both the male and female point of view. Let’s not pretend like it’s not the woman running circles around a supposedly predatory male. This song is a master class in “who’s playing whom?”

How do I know? Multiple conversations and a few critical analysis classes that used the song as a case study for discussing gender norms with friends and people who were alive in 1944.

The writers of the song, Frank Loesser and Lynn Garland, knew exactly what their wink-and-nod after-dinner routine implied once the cutesy wore off. Empowerment meant different things in 1944 and not every rallying cry for equality came with a banner and bullhorn. Deconstructing gender norms takes all kinds.

That may seem callous but I’m leery of calls of censorship; even minor ones. It’s the literal opposite of progress.

Rape culture and all the corrosive norms it’s built on needs to die. But white-washing (pun intended) and labeling behavior out of context—or through an exclusively “modern” lens—severely undermines the legitimacy of arguments calling for non-toxic approaches to gender relations and consent. The same revisionist tendencies are how schools justify teaching the Civil War as a conflict that had nothing to do with slavery. It’s why so many women run around lauding Susan B. Anthony when, in reality, she was a flaming racist interested only in achieving proximal power for her class.

Both context and history matter. We need to learn from them, not blindly censor things into obscurity. The first step to tyranny is always othering. So, when we advocate, we must take care not to further entrench what we hope to root out or change. Cancel culture is unwieldy and dangerous.

I’m fond of hyperbole. Being melodramatic is as close as I get to being queen for the day. I’m not likely to be very forthcoming with the expected conversational gambits. Just ask my editor what happens when you watch ice-skating with me and there’s wine involved. [Editor’s note: This is very true].

I’m also addicted to profanity, sarcasm, irony, metaphors and witty repartee. So, it’s unlikely I’ll fair well in a society intent on giving every turn of phrase, flippant expression or coded speech the side-eye (see what I did there?), then moving to excise it from the public sphere.

I don’t believe people are more incapable of nuance, or understanding a metaphor, or prone to “the vapors” than at any time in the past. But I do think too many people are acting like every problem is a nail in need of a hammer. Sorry, but I’m just not going to cosign that. Because when folks get around to identifying people who discomfit, it’s highly likely I’ll make that list. And we all know what happens when folks start putting names on lists.