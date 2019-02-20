Don’t touch my hair… or my body

There’s this proffered belief that heterosexual, cis-gendered and white folks are the real marginalized people in modern America. This myth of white persecution lies behind the legal undermining of decades of societal corrective action and the undoing of centuries of reformative lawmaking. I suppose the logic is that we, as a society, are beyond the need for legal intervention; that the so-called fixes put in place to address America’s discrimination problem also work to disadvantage white folks.

It’s a lie. But it’s a good one.

I’ve been watching the efforts to derail the campaigns of Black people announcing their candidacy for President, as well as the slanted media focus on some of the female freshman Congresswomen. Watch these efforts and it becomes crushingly clear how old tactics still work in these modern times.

To some, Black people in America are like store displays. And, we all know what happens to a display item that begins to take up too much space. Its square footage gets decreased or the display is removed from the showroom floor all together. This means that the second Black people don’t cater to white folk’s feelings in all things, we’ve gone a step too far and need to be reeled in… by any means.

White people, collectively, still don’t see Black people as legitimate equal-rights-holders in American society. Period, full stop. Don’t get me wrong: they think we have a place and a role to play. But when a picture of “America” comes to mind, it is light, bright and damn near all white.

How do I know? That’s an easy one. Campaigns built around the “Make America Great Again” ideology keep working to put white men in the Oval Office (thanks Reagan). Nowadays, they barely even need to talk a good game to qualify to lead. They just need to promise to topple all efforts to make any race, ethnicity or religion as equal with a Christian white person.

White people are angry at how marginalized and disenfranchised groups have become increasingly adept at advocating for ourselves on all levels. As a result, there’s been a concerted pushback against initiatives geared toward diversity, inclusion and equality by white people, especially men. They feel the balance of power tipping out of their favor even if data suggests it’s not (we’re talking feelings here, not reality). Encouraging people to rally around Klan and country (yeah, I said it!) helps keep news outlets in business, wins state and federal elections, empowers lobbies and reinvigorates propaganda designed to maintain the economic status quo.

But this isn’t just about politics or political drama to me. I’m not just ranting to push some agenda.

Recently, while at an event, I was stopped by an extremely indignant white couple. And by stopped, I mean they physically impeded my way in order to question me. They wanted to know why I wasn’t getting in line with everyone else. I told them it wasn’t their business. When I attempted to move around them, they shifted to block my path. The woman again demanded I get to the back of the line. I told her I was working and asked them to get out of my way. The woman looked me up and down and snidely replied that I didn’t “look like” I was there to work.

I politely suggested she fuck off and mind her business.

At that point, the man with her took a step forward like he intended to grab my arm. I stepped back and informed him I’d be happy to break something in his hand if he touched me. He stomped off muttering. Shortly thereafter, he returned with security. The security person, however, knew me and waved me on my way. As I was walking away, I heard the woman say, “Well if she can go in, then I should be able to go in, too.”

On the surface, this might seem like just an obnoxious couple acting up because they didn’t want to wait their turn. But it’s rarely that simple. I’d walked in shortly after a group of white people. They also passed that couple. Neither the man nor the woman made any attempt to investigate what they were up to, why they didn’t get in line or how they had permission to enter the building before them. It’s also worth pointing out that they didn’t try to stop the white person who I walked in with. They just stopped me.

This type of shit happens to me all the time; almost as often as white women I don’t even know reaching out to touch my damn hair because it “looks soft.”

As a Black woman, I don’t have the luxury of ignoring the consequence of my actions or words. As a Black woman who weighs more than 130 pounds, I don’t have the luxury of being thoughtless. Hell, I can’t even wear my hair in its natural state without someone having an opinion about it. One misstep, and I’ll be labeled angry, loud, unprofessional, lazy, ghetto, out of line, uppity, belligerent or unkempt. It can cost me my job or professional advancement opportunities, as well as goodwill and friends. It can cost me my freedom.

As far as I’m concerned, of all the lessons I learned when I was a kid, this is the Golden Rule: Think before you speak. At a minimum, I’m relatively certain it’s the first step in the whole “treat others how you want to be treated” gig. Lately though, some folks treat this simple advice as somehow hindering their rights. What’s more, they are making anyone advocating for it the enemy. And white people, it seems, are adamant that they’re entitled to live in a frictionless world without doing any of the work necessary to prevent the friction.