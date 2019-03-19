Finding the right dose

"I’m pretty sure the most effective treatment for her migraines is going to have THC in it.”

And with that comment to my mother from my neurologist, my dreams of working for the Justice Department died a swift death. I was 12 years old.

No, my mom didn’t rush out to get her kid something to put in a pipe and smoke. She sat me down and explained that I was being put on a new medication, but my doctor was concerned it wouldn’t work for very long. Turns out, my body isn’t a big fan of pharmaceuticals. If a drug has a side effect, I’m likely to make that side effect’s acquaintance before all is said and done.

On the flipside, my body processes these drugs very efficiently. Discovering that led to an eye-opening conversation about drug addiction and why I should never, ever get too comfortable with narcotic pain medication even if the doctor gave it to me.

All this shit makes treating chronic conditions tricky. Let’s just say, making sure I didn’t lose my prescriptions in high school felt like a full-time job.

My doctor brought up marijuana more often once I was in college. He wasn’t fixated, but my migraines are wicked nasty. I get prolonged blind spots across my field of vision, as well as nose bleeds and the kind of nausea that makes you want to check my chest for the birth of a queen xenomorph. My neurologist was freaked out (yes, that’s a medical term) at the thought of me more than 800 miles away with drugs that were increasingly ineffective and no back-up plan. Plus, my meds were fucking with my ability to stay mentally present in class.

But my parents lived in North Carolina. I went to school in Indiana. Medical marijuana cards weren’t even close to a thing. Plus, I didn’t need to add reasons for cops to mess with me.

This time around, when we got home, my mom pulled me to the side and said, “I don’t care if you grow it in your dorm room. Find some good quality Mary Jane when you’re at school.” After I stopped being weirded out that my mom was calling it Mary Jane and looking around to make sure my extremely up-tight father hadn’t overheard us, I told her not to worry and that it wouldn’t be an issue.

I still count this as top-10 weird-as-hell conversations I’ve had with my mom. It doesn’t crack top five because this is the woman who once called me out of nowhere to tell me she was pretty sure my Patronus (an animal guardian spell from the Harry Potter universe) was a honey badger. She hung up abruptly after telling me this.

And just in case any administrators from my undergrad college happen to see this, I didn’t grow marijuana in any of your hallowed dorms. Trust me, I thought about it. A lot. But it’s freaking cold as a witch’s tit in Indiana and way too cold to be out walking around trying to find a marijuana hook-up.

The first question my mom asked me when I told her I was staying in California was, “Are you getting a medical marijuana card?” I told her no. My current medication worked well enough and it meant I didn’t need to jump though any annoying regulatory hoops when it came to getting drug tested at work. But I’m born of a stubborn wench and she asked me at least once a month for the first three years I lived here.

Truth be told, my mom never cared if I took what big pharma had to offer or went looking for alternative treatments. She also wouldn’t bat an eye if I tried to tough it out with no drugs. Still, she wanted me to know I wasn’t going to catch any shit from my family if I did decide to try something out of the norm. From the second a doctor raised the possibility of traditional treatments failing, my mom knew I would reach a point where I would eventually end up fighting with my doctor. That’s why she tried to mentally prepare me when I’d have to move on from pharmaceuticals because I had no other good options. She knew that if I thought it would be an issue with her, I’d never step one foot inside a dispensary.

I can’t tell you the number of times I’ve talked about Indica and Sativa and hybrids with that insane woman. She always throws in a comment about “running it by my brother,” which is indicative of the level of cool that exists between my seriously Catholic mom and her adult children. She’s made friends with Google. No one’s safe.

Funny enough, doctors in California get real techy when you tell them you don’t want to become any more med-dependent. But I mastered bitchy before my 25th birthday so pushing back when I’d reached my limit wasn’t too difficult.

The second my pain specialist recommended a medicinal card, I laughingly agreed. I was well past putting my job first if for no other reason than the fact that I was over being on opioids for everything. Trust me, feeling numb is not a good thing. I am not someone who should be roaming free in the work place without a functional internal monologue.

These days, I’m extremely partial to CBD-based products. If you try to come between me and my gummies, or my vape pen, I’ll be in need of bail money.

But no worries, my mom’s got five on it.