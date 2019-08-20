Freedom from religious discrimination

In this current socio-political climate, it’s become increasingly difficult to have certain conversations without them devolving into arguments. Some folks are still out here acting like their feelings and/or personal belief systems are more important than objective facts.

I’m even more convinced of this after falling down the rabbit hole of a Facebook back-and-forth recently. Or, perhaps, I’m simply too fond of declarative sentences when it comes to modern discussions.

It started out simple enough. A college friend shared an article about a man suing his former employer. My friend was displeased at how the article covered the issue and that such a lawsuit had been filed at all. The lawsuit revolved around a North Carolina man suing the Sheriff’s Department for religious discrimination. He claimed the department refused to accommodate his desire to invoke the Billy Graham rule while at work.

For those not steeped in the tenants of evangelical Christianity, in the 1940s an evangelical pastor named Billy Graham began preaching that men should not be alone with women who are not their wives. This would help these men, Graham argued, avoid temptation and the appearance of unfaithfulness. He laid down guidelines that other evangelical leaders adopted and incorporated in their own evangelizing. The sentiment may be recognizable as that espoused by Vice President Mike Pence. The practice itself was also recently back in the news when a Mississippi state representative refused to permit a female journalist to shadow him.

So on this Facebook thread, one person chimed in to applaud the man’s choices. I argued that it isn’t discrimination for an employer to expect the employee to carry out the duties required by the job. What is discrimination, however, is the employee refusing to perform their duties if a woman is present.

This person then went off about how men must be careful around women because all it takes is one accusation to ruin a life. They then spent a significant amount of energy glorifying the Billy Graham rule. It seemed, for them, the rule was the good thing because it “protected” marriage. I countered that any man who needs the Billy Graham rule in place shouldn’t hold a position of public trust. For me, what mattered was the fact this person wanted to shirk their responsibilities and legally be allowed to shun people of another gender at work. Forcing an employer to accommodate a religious edict that calls for gender discrimination in the workplace should always raise all kinds of red flags.

So, I asked this person how exactly it was acceptable to use the law to enshrine a Christian principle as an acceptable workplace practice? I mean, this isn’t related to the free expression of one’s religion like needing time to pray as a part of a daily routine. We’re not talking about finding a way for a practitioner to incorporate a form of religious dress into their work uniform. This rule in the workplace presupposes that an employee can refuse to carry out essential job duties if it means they would have to interact with someone of another gender. How exactly does an employer accommodate that without it negatively impacting other employees?

In this case, the former-Sherriff’s Department officer refused to be the training officer for a woman. That means he denied her the necessary training she would need to be safe and competently perform her job. What’s next? He refuses to assist a non-male member of the public?

The person on the Facebook thread didn’t care about any of this. They only cared that the complainant’s belief was sincerely held. It didn’t matter that they were essentially arguing that they were OK with the officer being able to pick and choose when to uphold their oath to serve and protect.

Let me be clear: This isn’t about politics; it’s about using the law like a bully pulpit. I believe people should be free to practice whatever religion they please. Despite what some news channels’ propaganda wants you to believe, religion in the United States is not under attack. Practicing one’s religion, particularly if it’s not a form of Christianity, doesn’t automatically make someone the enemy of freedom or democracy. I don’t care if people want to say “Happy Holidays” or “Merry Christmas.” I think it should be the practitioner’s personal choice how openly they commit to their faith in daily life. If someone’s religion calls for conservative dress or a head covering that’s between that person and their god.

I draw the line, however, at permitting the Free Exercise clause to suffocate the Establishment Clause. It’s not religious discrimination to separate personal beliefs from permissible workplace behavior. This country is not, and was never intended to be, a theocracy.

By the end of this discussion, I understood why certain “Christian ideals” are once again the driving force behind many proposed laws, as well as guiding modern interpretation of laws that are already on the books. The founding tenants of the United States have been completely perverted.

With immigration and gun control dominating the news cycles, we citizens are, once again, watching our leadership demonstrate a decided disregard for issues that we say matter but don’t align with those leaders’ personal beliefs. We all need to be honest about what exactly these beliefs are really advocating before we’re living under them as laws. How we, as citizens, discuss religion and the law may just be the real barrier to peaceful coexistence. The basic social contract of leaving space for everyone else to live as they fit is being broken daily.

So let’s get on that because I have no interest in living in the Republic of Gilead.