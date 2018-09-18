Having a chronic condition doesn’t make me one of “those” people

I have a chronic condition that likes to rear its head and wreak havoc on my life a few times a month. I’ll be talking and suddenly can’t remember what I’m doing. I’ll misplace things in plain sight. Just standing is a risky proposition. It’s the kind of havoc where I’d gladly trade you part of my soul to make it all stop.

I’ve lost or had to pass on great jobs and had to opt out of social activities. I’ve found out who my real friends are when I can’t be around as much as before. It’s the kind of condition that makes reaping any rewards and benefits from all the school, all the shitty jobs and all the hustle, amount to a pile of nothing.

When I go to see my doctor, she smiles and nods when I tell her my treatment goals. She makes implausible suggestions given my current level of health and ignores my frustration with her tone-deaf recommendations.

The problem is that I don’t ever look as sick as I feel. I was raised to get up and put myself together so that I can get on with the things that aren’t going to wait for me to feel better in order to get done. I do this even when I’ve got a migraine keeping me essentially blind in pain or when using my hands to type or feet to walk (or just sitting up in a chair) feels like someone’s ripping the muscles out of my body. At the end of the day, my pain isn’t my boss’ problem and the bills aren’t going to pay themselves.

So, for more than 20 years, I’ve picked myself up and gotten on with doing the needful. I ran and kept running until I fell down, sometimes literally. One day while trying to take a meeting on the second floor, and on day two of a migraine, I took a knee on the stairs. I’d tried to lift my head to look where I was going, and the pain was so bad it took me to my knees. I shook it off and continued to climb the stairs, although I’m pretty sure there was some audible whimpering. I made it to the top of the stairs before things got hinky again. I reached out to grab the doorknob and the damn thing wouldn’t cooperate; at least that’s the message my brain kept sending. In reality, I’d tipped backwards away from the door and down the stairs.

That was the day I learned humans could run out of gas. I caught myself before I fell all the way down the stairs.

And no, I didn’t go home. I went to that meeting. I kicked that meeting’s ass. Then I went to the bathroom and lost my breakfast.

And here’s the part where I let readers know that if they’ve ever wondered if the cameras in a building’s stairwell are actively monitored during the day, the answer is likely yes. Apparently, someone in security saw my partial tumble down the stairs and reported it.

I was forced to go to an Urgent Care. No, my job hadn’t grown a conscience, nor were they overflowing with concern for one of the employees. Nope, they just thought I was drunk. On top of almost taking a header down the stairs and pushing myself through a workday because I had no more sick days to take, I had to prove I hadn’t come in to work impaired if I wanted to keep my job.

The doctor on duty pitched a royal fit when I told her that, in addition to something to stop nose bleeds due to the pressure in my head, as well as the ice packs for my seriously swollen knees and the horrid cyclical vomiting, I now needed a blood test saying I wasn’t on drugs or alcohol to submit to my HR department.

When my then-primary-care physician found out, he sent me to see a psychiatrist because he was of the opinion my “behavior” was a form of deliberate self-harm. The shrink listened to me politely, nodding and smiling at places that, to this day, I still don’t know what the hell there was to smile about. Then she said she’d inform my doctor that I was not having a mental crisis.

She was correct in that I wasn’t having a mental crisis. I was having an employment crisis. Despite working my ass off so I could reach a career level where I was salaried and had more perks than some jobs, I still needed to do what I had to do to take proper care of myself.

But hey, I’m still young right?

My benefits had the bare minimum PTO/sick days, and my manager was one of those health nuts who believed “mind over matter” cured everything.

I ended up on medical leave because my doctor realized my department had no interest in trying to find workable accommodations. That medical leave turned into job separation the day after my company was legally allowed to do so.

Why am I telling readers this? Because next time there’s a conversation about employee rights and universal healthcare, and someone pipes up with something like, “those people should just get a job,” I’d like them to remember that I am those people. And having a job is no protection from the bottom falling out with no notice.