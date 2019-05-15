The “passive” woman archetype is so tired

When I’m not writing this column, I’m a film critic, so I’ve already seen a lot of films this year. In the last few, however, I’ve noticed something that’s making the back of my eyeballs itch: passive women.

And before the #notall crowd chimes in, let me be clear about something: I’m not implying that a female character must look, sound or act like me in order to be a legitimate portrayal of a woman (all things being fair, I’m a special kind of crazy so that would be hilarious but hella scary). I’m saying storytellers are knee-jerking to comfortable, insipid and utterly basic versions of women, and I want to punch them in the face. There’s been an uptick in stories in which passiveness is the dominate trait in the female lead’s personality. Life’s happening to her rather than through her.

No, this isn’t about to be yet another down-with-the-patriarchy piece; I don’t lament or call for shit that’s never going to happen. Because at this point, it’s well established that, to paraphrase James Brown, this is a (white) man’s world—especially when it comes to the primary sensibilities being catered to morally, philosophically, theologically and legally. I try to avoid living in denial.

Readers can disagree if being dragged around by facts is what sparks joy, but when Georgia can codify the Christian-sensibility that life begins at conception into law and subjugate women to a man’s understanding of how female reproduction works (excluding all scientific/medical findings in an effort to destroy even the idea of a woman’s agency), I’m comfortable planting my flag on that hill and defending against all comers.

But that’s a whole other issue. The point is, try me. I got time.

I love storytelling in all its forms. I think it’s a wonderful way to experience things outside one’s own sphere of influence. You know, how to learn stuff without making someone else responsible for the emotional labor often necessary to get one’s shit together.

I recently watched a film called The Souvenir. The lead is a young (early 20s) woman named Julia. Julia can usually be found behind a camera viewfinder. It swiftly becomes obvious Julia looks at the world with a filmmaker’s eye but doesn’t exactly articulate her thoughts well. But she has them feelings. She meets an older man at a party and is slowly wooed into a romantic relationship. He says her fragility is what’s most interesting about her… like it’s a compliment. Julia drops her eyes and looks away demurely. My eye twitched.

From that point on, any time the story advanced, it was due to something the man put Julia through or because he dragged her life off-track. Julia simply accepts. No matter how unbelievable his excuse, Julia bends. No matter how often he exhibits toxic behavior, Julia accepts. I’m not exactly sure who would fall for this homedude’s lukewarm game in real life, but this chick goes all in hook, line and most-ridiculous-cover-story-for-fuckboi-trash-ass-behavior ever. He never once had to pretend like gaslighting wasn’t his stock and trade.

Despite this story being about Julia (and her evolution), this trash-ass man and his shit (not just its impact on her) dominates. This asshole robbed her blind and Julia ultimately ended up wrong-footed and apologizing.

On the one hand, the mind’s eye view of everything shaping Julia’s life is informative. Her lack of overt complexity, however, disconnects from her character so completely that I felt nothing but disdain. There’s a difference between being a passive participant in your life and life kicking you in the teeth. Negative growth can only take a character arc so far before an audience checks out.

I suppose the writer/director felt, since the story ultimately circles back to Julia, that it doesn’t detract from the narrative that frames her journey through the lens of a man. But it is such a disservice to sideline her pain and bury it in passivity. It undercuts the emotional investment in Julia to stifle the activeness of her dysfunction. I will never understand why Hollywood keeps peddling passivity as a core component of womanliness.

As a story, The Souvenir is subtle and so amorphous that it’s almost a shock to realize how much time has passed in Julia’s life by the end of the film. Her story arc doesn’t fall into the periphery, but not once does she ever actively move the story forward. She just takes this asshole’s shit. Time and again.

I’m a diehard advocate of calls for inclusivity and diversity, whether it’s in front of or behind the camera. But there are more subtle chains that hold us back, like this type of shit, and they hinder more divergent stories being seen and heard. So long as these chains include certain archetypes, they will keep choking the life out of woman’s stories.

Perhaps this bothers me so much because it’s clear Julia isn’t a cypher. At one-point, she flat-out says she wants to experience more than what’s in her bubble. We know she’s self-aware. But such unwavering capitulation, in the face of so many damn red flags, is just some unrealistic bullshit.

So, I’m likely to stay in my feelings about this resurgence of the passive-woman schtick going on in film. Mostly because it’s happening regardless of the gender of the writer/director. And that tells me too many women creatives don’t think their stories have a shot in hell being told if they pitch them differently.

It’s trying y’all and it’s very, very trying.