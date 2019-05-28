In San Diego, we’d all rather pay than quit

Living in Point Loma often means dealing with rent hikes and property management companies not particularly interested in managing anything. I’ve dealt with worse than my current company, but I want to share what recently went down in the Land of Me.

Due to some bank insanity, I now pay my rent by cashier’s check and in-person. One of the first lessons I ever learned growing up was to be clear what you’re paying for, so writing what a check is for in the memo line is practically Pavlovian. It’s also my standard practice to never include any other moneys due on the check written to cover my rent.

So, while I was in the property management office, I tried confirming whether a separate check covering some fees had been received. The fee incurred (due to said bank shenanigans) was owed but I refused to pay for someone else’s mess up. So, I sat my happy self on hold to demand the costs be covered by the bank. I was told someone from the property management office would get back to me.

In hindsight, I could see that should’ve been a red flag. Because what happened next was some flat-out bullshit. Instead of a call or letter about my account status, the property manager issued a 3-Day Notice to Quit or pay for unpaid rent. Needless to say, I was stunned and called to find out what in the fresh hell was going on.

For the unaware, a 3-Day Notice to Quit is a California legal form made available to landlords to be used, under specific circumstances, to prompt a tenant to fall in line with their obligations or vacate. The most common use of a 3-Day Notice is a demand for past due rent. In my opinion, 3-Day Notices are one of the most abused items in a landlord’s arsenal. It often replaces landlords actually addressing tenant disputes. As things go, it’s a powerful scare tactic in a city swiftly pricing the working class out of the city limits. I knew I paid my rent in full and I was still freaked right the fuck out.

Unbeknownst to me, the management company used my rent money to close out a repair invoice I had disputed as well. For those doing math, it means they continuously shorted my rent to balance their books, yet they never informed me of this decision. This, of course, also explains why my bill dispute was never addressed. So, I’d been paying my rent like normal and asking about this dispute to no avail for months.

But here’s where things get fun—turns out there was a staff change and I have a whole new property manager. No one at this company thought, perhaps, tenants should know this either. (This is where I recommend that renters double-check their records, so they don’t end up sleeping in a bed that’s been short-sheeted).

For the record, it’s illegal to use a 3-Day Notice to collect non-rent moneys. Don’t take my word for it; the courts keep a handy list online that specifically states a notice must not include any other moneys the tenant owes (like fees) in order to be valid.

What did this company do to circumvent that pesky caveat? They redefined late fees, etc. as “additional rent” in order to leverage the law to collect money I disputed owing altogether. On a Friday. Yes, for those reading closely, I received the notice on Friday shortly before the end of business hours. (It’s almost like they were trying to put me between a rock and a hard place).

When I called out their maneuvering as poor accounting practices, I was told the company’s legal team told them they were within their rights to “pay the oldest open invoice first from any moneys paid.” I asked since when was it legal to not apply a clearly identified rent payment to the rent. They repeated the oldest invoice BS.

I asked to speak to someone in legal. They refused.

I asked for an unredacted copy of my account ledger to prove that I disputed the invoices. They refused.

I asked for a re-reconciliation of my account so I could prove that no rent payment was ever shorted. They refused.

I asked them to point me to the section in California civil code that says it’s legal to use a 3-Day Notice like this. They ended the conversation demanding that I pay or get out.

Landlord and property managers know if they time it just right, they can force money out of tenants’ hands. They know most tenants can’t afford to risk destabilizing their living situation. People end up paying and chasing to protect their living situation. Property management companies depend on tenant fear of retaliatory eviction attempts and targets them to keep them from fighting too loudly. And in the end, San Diego does very little to protect tenants from shady practices that play in the legal gray areas.

If any reader is wondering if I paid: Yes, I did. Then I filed an unscrupulous business practices complaint with the California Real Estate Board. And I’ll keep reporting the property management company and filing complaints because bullies shouldn’t get to keep their business license.

It’s just shy of the halfway point of 2019 and I’m still felony free… barely. My advice for dealing with landlords and other folks we can’t throat punch for creating extra stress in our lives?

Watch your six, know your rights and never be afraid to get rowdy.