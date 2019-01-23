Just try to tokimeki my books

So just in time to capitalize on the “New Year/New Me” frenzy, Netflix launched a show starring Marie Kondo that focuses on decluttering one’s living space. I applaud anyone’s efforts to optimize their surroundings especially if it leads to donating usable items.

But if one more person tells me purging my collection of books is the way to reorganize my apartment, we’re going to have problems.

No, I’m not about to bash the KonMari Method. I’ve read The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up. It’s an interesting read full of useful tips. There’s nothing to take issue with when it comes to Kondo’s overall philosophy. I do, however, take issue with the narrow vision of recent converts to this philosophy.

Dear KonMari Method Bandwagoners, keep away from my book stacks. Anyone quoting “30 books” at me as the magic number to literary happiness is asking to be stabbed.

Seriously, I. Will. Fight. Everyone.

But I told my mom I’d extend my felony-free streak another year and I’d like to keep that promise. So, let’s discuss this concept of letting “joy” guide the search for the perfect home environment instead.

“Tokimeki” is the Japanese word Marie Kondo uses when referring to the concept that items should “spark joy” or not be kept. Upon first hearing the word, I wondered if a more literal translation might aid me in understanding this philosophy. After I looked it up and learned that the word’s meaning is closer to “excitement,” “heartbeat,” or “throb,” it clicked.

The KonMari Method advocates removing any items that don’t directly serve an immediate need. It also advocates throwing out any items that don’t elicit a positive emotional connection with the owner. That’s simple enough. Of course, this isn’t an objective standard, which means outsiders shouldn’t make judgment calls on what’s “essential” or “sparks joy” for someone else. I don’t, nor do I wish to, live a minimalist lifestyle. There’s no perfect or set number of tangible items I keep in my surroundings.

The first thing I do, anywhere I move, is find a library… or two. I love books but growing up I couldn’t afford to own as many as I read. So I made it my business to know where I could get books. When I was 10, reading made moving to—and living in—the South manageable. I grew up on a military base. Civilian life, and all the associated fuckery, was a seriously next-level fish-out-of-water experience. Libraries became my true north and they’ve remained that way. Once I began working, I added trips to bookstores. Naturally, repeatedly checked-out titles soon found their way into my permanent collection.

I’m from a working-class family, and as a working adult, I’ve rarely lived more than a few paychecks away from a serious financial downturn. As a freelance writer, that line is even thinner. The ever-present need to make ends meet directly impacts every other aspect of my life, particularly when it comes to what I consider to be earned pleasures.

Budget-making has always been an exercise in pragmatism and project management. I’m not frivolous with money. I’ve never had enough, in my estimation, to afford to be frivolous. I work damn hard to keep what I need to live comfortably in my everyday surroundings. Part of that means the things that I naturally gravitate toward—like books—are readily available.

This approach serves me well. If I decide to keep something I own, there’s a reason for that decision even if it’s not immediately obvious to others.

I’m not allowed to drive anymore (I lose feeling in my hands without warning; so yeah, car parked forever). This means getting to the library via rideshare isn’t an expense I can regularly put in the budget. So I have to have a lot of books on hand. I buy them when I can afford to, so I always have something to read.

I also keep a stockpile of anchor household items (toilet paper, toothpaste, soap, etc.) in bulk and stored in a fashion that could earn me the title of “prepper.” It’s a practical necessity because it could be months before my budget permits buying household items. It’s a huge privilege to not have to budget ahead when it comes to shopping. Most folks don’t even think about it.

But consider this: Welfare recipients can’t use SNAP (CalFresh) to buy household items. Those must come out of their paychecks; along with rent, lights, water, gas, insurances and all the other bills that comprise a life. Like me, these folks must figure out how to spend a dollar eight ways on a regular basis.

My buying-ahead habits come from watching my mom keep ahead of a house full of active kids and a husband with a habit of paying bills out of order. I learned that a household budget should always have an “Oh shit, that was unexpected” clause. My shopping and home organization habits still reflect these lessons.

I’d give up cake before books.

By the time this runs, the fervor to “Kondo” things may have died down but people projecting their motives onto others won’t have. So, when confronted with a bibliophile, assume books spark joy all over the place. Even if our face is buried in a book while having a seriously ugly cry and shoving ice cream in our sobbing mouths.

Moral of the story? Be careful not to end up as the item not bringing someone joy. Marie’s been clear on what to do when that happens.