Keep your fake “I’m sorry”

I’m more of an introspective type of person than retrospective. As the year ends, however, it can’t hurt to talk about something we should all leave behind in 2018: insincere apologies.

Some try to act like this is just a millennial affliction, but that’s just a way to avoid how entrenched this faux-apology phenomenona has become. I mean, it has its own hashtag; #sorrynotsorry didn’t become a thing for no reason. A bank branch with a teller who called the cops on a black man trying to cash his paycheck because they thought the amount of that check was too high? No problem. Just issue an apology for the “extremely unfortunate event” and be sure to act like it happened due to a “training failure” rather than admitting it was blatant racism-in-action.

These people will continue about their day, business as usual, never having to worry about any real consequences. Other people will be discriminated against because no one called or held this teller to account or required the bank to own up to the bias that led to this mess in the first place. And if someone attempts to take issue with that? It’s almost guaranteed the pushback will sound a lot like, “but they apologized so we should drop it.”

In the ordinary course of things, this incident will fade to the background with all the other issues, barely causing a ripple across societal waters. There’s little power in such an apology because the bank won’t be called to account for permitting a teller to behave like this. Society’s reached a tipping point without even realizing it. Next time—and there will be a next time—there is a new apology that turns a blind-eye to the actual hate at the heart of the matter, then let’s recognize it and call it out.

This year has been riddled with so many instances of this kind of “I’m sorry but don’t expect me to really do anything about my shitty ways” insincerity. I almost made a listicle of 2018’s shittiest apologies for this column.

Then, rapper Offset (of Migos fame) hijacked Cardi B’s set during this year’s Rolling Loud Festival and the need to compile such a list became moot. Offset’s crash and burn officially fills all the spots on the list. This man-boy cheated on his wife (repeatedly) until she left him. So, what does he do? He ambushes her at work. Offset thought (I use the word “thought” very reluctantly here) a big showy spectacle would distract Cardi B from the fact that his apology was utter trash. She wasn’t supposed to notice that he mostly just didn’t like being told no. To make matters worse, his stunt completely stole her spotlight and shifted public conversation away from her professional achievement of being the first female headliner of the festival.

His selfish, insensitive, disrespectful and extremely manipulative attempt to force his estranged wife into forgiving his infidelity and publicly taking him back should leave a bad taste in all our mouths and for many reasons. High on that list should be the fact that Offset’s apology wasn’t a demonstration of remorse. His gesture wasn’t just unromantic, it was coercive. He designed this entire publicity stunt to hold her hostage. Offset wanted to be forgiven without being expected to change. He never expected to be called to account.

Thankfully, Cardi B was not won over by his “I’m sorry, bruh,” and had him removed from the stage. Then she went back to work.

What can the rest of us learn from his buffoonery?

1.) If you suck at apologies don’t do things that create a need to make them.

2.) No apology erases bad behavior and if honestly owning up to mistakes isn’t a big part of the mea culpa, then don’t waste people’s time. It’s unlikely anyone will miss the fact that the real goal is to make the whole mess just go away.

3.) It’s not an apology if you spend all your time gaslighting the recipient.

4.) Apologizing doesn’t immediately rebuild trust, and no one who is unwilling to admit wrongdoing and actively work to do better should be trusted.

5.) Saying “I’m sorry” doesn’t entitle anyone to forgiveness. Actions have consequences and liars can’t outrun them forever. Be prepared to lose out if the harm caused is too much for someone to move past.

This debacle is a timely reminder that in all aspects of life, each person sets the bar for how they’ll be treated. That goes for how we, as a society, treat each other or allow ourselves to be treated by those in our lives or even those we elect to lead us. If there was ever a time to re-engage with the better angels of our nature, the time is now, and we don’t need the excuse of a New Year to make these changes.