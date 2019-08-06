Knowledge isn’t the enemy. Neither are big words

Recently, I saw a tweet demanding people stop “talking like academics” when speaking to “regular” people because it was an attempt at gatekeeping. After a slow blink, I read that back again. I resisted the urge to jump in with my two cents. I know, shocking. But contrary to popular belief, I often exercise restraint; as clearly evidenced by my lack of a criminal record. It did, however, prompt a convo with a friend who saw the same tweet.

Neither one of us could figure out when, exactly, using proper terminology, or simply compound words, equaled an ivory tower mentality. Then again, both of us grew up where life-lessons in respectability-politics were frequent. I’ve often said that it’s possible I’m not “woke” because I never had the option to play like I was asleep in the first place.

But since when did speaking as if you knew what you’re talking about become a bad thing? Have we, as a society, become so conditioned to equate being knowledgeable with elitism that properly using terms during a discussion is now considered condescending?

I was taught there was a time and place for everything. I learned to watch my mouth and to definitely think before I speak; to know what I am talking about before butting in to “grown folks” conversations. It was never acceptable to sound less capable or competent than I am. I would sometimes wake up with a vocabulary list taped to my forehead so I’d never forget these lessons.

In a world where I (and most other Black and Brown folks) have no choice but to perpetually step out on our right foot, competence in all things isn’t optional (and will never be). Until that tweet, and the copious co-signing comments, I didn’t think that mindset was just a Gen-Xer thing. Now, I’m not so sure.

In a country with so many doors still nailed shut, language is something that can’t be kept from me. History taught me this wasn’t always true. I also recognize that if I give folks half-a-chance, they’ll try to deny me again. I could go on about how the refusal to establish a mandatory nationwide uniform K-12 curriculum is a deliberate supremacist mechanism to ensure mass economic disenfranchisement of the working class especially in non-white communities, but I digress.

Don’t get me wrong, I am heartily aware people use language and vocabulary as a silent eliminator, especially in the workforce. Folks will deny it to their graves, but speech patterns and word choice are still used to set class hierarchal goalposts. Code-switching by non-whites is very much rooted in mirroring white standards for “professionalism” particularly those standards associated with expressing one’s self. And Black folks are some of the quickest to judge. I can’t tell you how many times I’ve watched receptionists and hiring managers scramble to mask their shock when I’m the one who shows up for a job interview. I give good phone.

Growing up, my mom’s philosophy was to leave no room for error when dealing with white people with power. Her directives were simple: if the business language in the U.S. is English, then make English your bitch, and if there are specific concepts in a given field or industry then learn them and master them.

But this is about pandering to performative intelligence in lieu of informed intelligence; about the desire to be “plain spoken” over having actual competence. It’s about holding up your side of a conversation without relying on shallow phraseology to craft—and control—the narrative. It’s about being open to facts and using applicable nomenclature to share. It’s about being unintimidated by declarative sentences or being unafraid to ask, “What does that mean?” It’s about the expectation of preparedness when we’re in a discussion of substance.

In my former career, one of my specialties was breaking down laws and regulations into understandable concepts. Keep it simple was a mantra. So, I get it when people want the same. The difference is that the person behind that tweet feels no responsibility to step up their conversational game, and that it’s my responsibility to keep it simple.

The rules to the knowledge acquisition are simple:

1.) If people don’t know what the fuck is going on, they should be quiet and listen.

2.) Ask questions and then look everything up; ignorance can be fixed.

3.) We should all avoid being wrong-footed by being prepared to hold up our side of a discussion.

I refuse to accept being labeled as “gatekeeping” just because I’m smart and sound like it. It’s too close to code accusing someone of “sounding” white. No one’s stopping people from admitting they need help. It’s how we learn new things.

Using words to shut someone out and using terms relevant to a discussion aren’t even close to the same thing. We shouldn’t let people try to make them so.

I use two-dollar words and I use seventy-five-dollar words, alongside words that’ll leave you with a negative balance daily (much to my mom’s everlasting dismay). I don’t talk down to people. I’m speak at my level. I may forever adult poorly, but trust and believe that if someone comes for me, they best bring their A-game because mine would be unfuckwithable.

Because, sometimes, being “articulate” is exactly what’s needed.