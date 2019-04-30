Let’s put a value on our work

I’ve spent some time recently dealing with the continuous obstacles of getting a seat at the table in influential industries, as well as the paycheck that’s supposed to come with that shit. Between that and doing my taxes, I’ve been thinking a lot about wages and how people should value their own work (literally).

The military/working-class household I was raised in ran on a budget. I watched as my parents worked their asses off to keep food on the table. Once I was in junior high, I realized exactly how much juggling my parents had to do to make after-school activities, school trips or projects happen for me. I’ve personally been part of the workforce, at least part-time, since I was a pre-teen (you didn’t think my parents paid for my book habit, did you?).

So, when I hear people describe wanting a living wage as being greedy or that they want rewards without, as it’s often put, “putting in the work,” it makes me feel some type of way (readers know I’m regularly stabby). This past Easter Sunday, I had a back-and-forth on Twitter that I just simply couldn’t let go. This gent was convinced Amazon was the best thing to ever happen to the job market because it had “limitless advancement” options without the requirement of a college degree. I know, I shouldn’t talk to online randos, but I often find white people confusing as hell so investigating from a distance seemed best. Plus, I was bored. Sue me.

It became quickly obvious I was: 1.) talking to someone retired, and; 2.) they mainlined “boot-strap” Kool-Aid daily. They were hostile toward education and convinced that what’s wrong with the modern worker is they don’t “ask what they can do for their employer”—that they focus too much on what their labor is worth. The conversation went sideways rather quickly—possibly when I suggested they stop bastardizing Kennedy’s “ask not” speech. The whole convo stuck a nerve.

In many regards, I still “adult” poorly. I’m always going to fight being required to wear shoes, but my work ethic is solid. I strive to be good at what I do, and you can’t be harder on me than I already am. I’ve worked jobs that barely paid (wait staff) and minimum wage, and I’ve also worked jobs that paid well enough to allow for retirement savings and vacations. I’m no stranger to overtime, double shifts and working during holidays. I’ve been a salaried employee working enough long hours that my rate of compensation didn’t come close to being fair. I’ve worked up from entry level and I’ve also joined a company with a title.

More to the point, there aren’t many people I know who haven’t hit survival mode at some point and needed help. Yes, that includes people working (supposedly) “good” jobs. Working hard and living within your means is no guarantee that public assistance of some sort won’t keep life from going off the rails at some point. For me, being forced into freelancing has been a transformative experience after being a W-4 employee most of my working adult life. Every time I sit down to write an invoice, I put a dollar amount on my time and effort. It’s an uphill battle to get paid far too often. I’ve learned to be ruthlessness in entirely new ways. I’m a Libra, I may not like confrontation, but it doesn’t mean I’m not good at confrontation. They will run me my money voluntarily, or I will go see them about my money.

I’ve always been a capitalist and an advocate of the free-market. This apparently confuses people. Throughout my work life, I’ve learned, through trial and error, how to view myself as a commodity in the workforce. Because when paying bills requires working, learning how to best position one’s self to be paid is a must-have skill to avoid economic slavery.

There’s a serious disconnect in the socioeconomic strata when it comes to placing value on work. Honest people admit that disconnect is deliberate and intended to keep most of the money and power in rich, white hands. Because, if nothing else is true, history makes it abundantly clear that if you let white people set the value, the labor of poor folks—especially Black poor folks—doesn’t garner much. The plain truth is that white folks will go to war to avoid paying someone their due.

At this stage in life, figuring out ways to fund the things I want is a familiar dance. I grew up at the height of respectability politics. I know how to craft a non-threatening physical appearance, to speak in non-threatening tones, and I come equipped with the appropriate boxes checked on my resume to make it all the more difficult to tell me I’m not qualified. If I don’t know something when I get there, I can and will learn it before I am needed to. And I’m not the exception to the rule—most folks hustle hard for what they want. Pretending that cash doesn’t rule everything around me isn’t a game I play with myself. If I ever forget, San Diego rent hikes remind me regularly.

Spring is primetime job-hunting season. Sweat equity is valuable so be sure and get paid well for it. Play the game but don’t get played.