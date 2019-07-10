Let’s not withhold our love

I’m a bit of a cynic, but I earned my worldview the hard way.

I grew up in a household shaped by Southern culture, Catholic sentiment, military sensibilities and that good ol’ parental logic, “because I said so.” As a result, I spent a lot of my years low-key anxious that I’d disappoint someone who mattered to me. It’s shaped every decision I’ve ever made, often with disastrous results. Now I try to use all that energy to remember to like myself.

As an adult, I know my anxiety stems from my dad’s nature to be withholding when it came to his love. He’d withhold time, attention and affection without batting an eye. My father is a sullen man comfortable with getting his way through tried-and-true emotional manipulation and the type of gaslighting only a parent can do. I spent a lot of energy trying to figure out if he even liked me and even more time trying to ensure he did.

Sometimes, I’m still not sure if he likes me, but I honestly stopped caring by the time I was 15. It was around that age that I realized I could dance naked in the street singing showtunes and my mom would always love me (and my crazy) even if she occasionally didn’t like me very much.

Most people don’t think about how often they make others feel like their love and acceptance has strings attached.

But dear readers, if there are people in our lives who matter on a fundamental level, it’s definitely a good idea to curb that instinct to withhold. I’m not suggesting going through life without healthy boundaries or not knowing your personal emotional limits. I’m saying most people don’t even realize how conditional their affection is until they’ve been disappointed and subsequently withhold it. I also don’t think most people care so long as it gets them what they want, because affection-seekers are vulnerable to manipulation.

I’ve probably said it before, but my life’s goal isn’t to be nice. “Nice” people can (and do) lie, cheat, steal just as easily as “mean” people. Nice people feign empathy even as they leave emotional devastation in their wake. All being nice really does is deflect responsibility from the one doing the harm. It’s a damaging way to live, but it’s not like we don’t have a choice. Let’s all try avoiding the way of the sociopath, shall we?

I used to think this was just the way the world worked; likely because I failed to learn these lessons before choosing who to fall in love with and marry. Now I’m on the other side of a divorce that also triggered a deep purge of my friend group, so I’m convinced more than ever that the act of withholding is all about control.

So, my personal goal is trying to be a good person. A good person may not always be nice but they’re unlikely to ignore the harm they cause. Trying to be a good person is often counterintuitive because it requires consciously remembering it isn’t my place to judge anyone other than myself.

I can’t try to live vicariously through someone else and be a good person. Because predicating someone’s value to me will lead to me attempting to enforce my will on that person. Trying to be a good person means avoiding the emotional pitfalls inherent in forcing someone else to live up to your own personal standards.

If more parents worried less about what their kids said about them, they’d be more likely to ensure their kids felt loved and accepted for who they are. If parents spent more time trying to be good people, they’d be less likely to try to control kids and accept things about them that they can’t change. Disappointment is a powerful thing. It should be wielded with care.

Recently, I asked a high school friend who still lives in North Carolina what her plans were for the coming weekend. Without skipping a beat, she replied, “giving out ‘mom hugs’ during Pride.” I smiled and asked that she give out a few for me. I wasn’t surprised to hear later that when people realized it was OK to walk up and ask her for a hug, she found herself being sought out in the most random of places. Living your truth in the South, especially when you fall outside the narrow lane of “normal” (whatever that is), can lead to a challenging life for myriad reasons.

Growing up with one emotionally unavailable parent, I never wanted to give the other a reason to think I wasn’t worth it. So, I grew up anxious not to disappoint for a variety of different reasons. Hindsight being 20/20, I know my mom wasn’t above using that to steer me in directions she thought best. But she never withheld affection or made me feel like my place in her life was conditional. And believe me, I pushed her patience to its limits.

I was so convinced she’d never turn her back on me, I spent junior high and high school sharing her epic mom-ness with pretty much anyone I knew who needed it. To this day, my mom has extra “kids” everywhere. She, too, knows that a “mom hug” can be the difference between hanging on and giving up when it feels like everything and everyone is against you.

Happy Pride, San Diego. Remember, love really doesn’t cost a thing so don’t withhold it.