Profits over protection

I rarely sleep through the night. I usually watch the news or read articles from various media outlets until the sun comes up or I fall back to sleep. As a result, I tend to read about a wide variety of calamitous and curious happenings all over the world. Because of this, I heard about the fires being set in the Amazon rain forest (and other places) long before many U.S. media outlets considered the story important enough to make their news cycle.

Conversations about the rainforest rarely center on how ranchers are converting great swaths of land to cattle farms. No one mentions how they use fire to keep the forest from reclaiming the land and also create opportunities to expand their holdings.

Before I hit up Google, most of what I could recall about the Amazon, and its importance to the world, was the result of long past Earth Day or Arbor Day celebrations and science classes. The Amazon rainforest is a topic—one among too many—not covered with much depth in U.S. schools. If citizens know anything about the Amazon, it’s likely due to movies, television shows and—if they’re old enough—pharmaceutical drug campaigns lauding a medicine derived from some rare plant found in the rainforest.

No, I do not consider my viewing of numerous films set in South America to be sound research mostly because I’m not up for defending what would be an amazing B-movie list. But the lessons in those movies on photosynthesis and pollution stuck, because I like to breathe.

The lack of media attention on the fires wasn’t completely surprising. But I was shocked at the effort to downplay the fact that the great swaths of burning rainforest were the result of arson. Then I remembered we’re all living in a corrupt era where people pretend that resources aren’t finite, and no crisis is ever truly global if rectifying it might impact commerce.

Yes, I realize my cynical bent is showing. I admit that may be a result of watching one too many documentaries centered on the economy lately. But I can almost hear the disembodied voice of Gordon Gekko whispering in my ear, greed is good. If the science is bad for business, then it’s the science that’s attacked as the problem.

Powerful people (who seriously need to be in group therapy) do a lot of finger pointing about who’s to blame whenever environmental crises arise. Industrialized countries scoff at parts of the world not weighed down by the trappings of “progress.” People with lifestyles aiming to live harmoniously with the planet are treated as kooks and/or backwards. Valuable time is lost simply trying to get people to acknowledge a problem exists, that humans are responsible for it and, therefore, humans need to modify their behavior. Too frequently, we permit our leadership to shrug at the idea that terraforming the planet with brute force so as to fit our needs could ever be a bad thing.

I recently got into a rather heated (but fun) discussion with several strangers on the topic. One gentleman adamantly parroted the ol’ “taxation is theft” chestnut throughout the conversation. Another staunchly advocated total deregulation as the only way forward because big government was just plain bad. Neither thought it important to address how nationwide initiatives would be funded if taxes were discontinued. Nor did it matter to them how, exactly, laws would be put into practice and enforced, absent a structure of oversight and regulation. I played devil’s advocate a lot because neither was very into details and both were all about making big sweeping statements.

But what I really wanted to know is what happens if that party policy soundbite gets put under pressure. Because these people are the same ones who believe a person’s work has value, but are frequently opposed to unionization. They believe innovation is the way forward but often vote for politicians interested in maintaining the (economic) status quo. They rarely, if ever, evaluate the cognitive dissonance their attitudes and choices trigger in the rest of us.

Don’t get me wrong, I’m not anti-capitalism. I do, however, believe it’s contrary to the role of government to drive its people into a state of famine. The needs of a corporation are never more important than the needs of the people who drive its profits. Market indicators shouldn’t drive the priorities of a government, because a country is more than its economy. If we never replenish what we take from the planet and refuse to slow down in taking, an unbalanced budget will be the least of our problems.

You’d think we’d internalize that lesson when the world’s lungs are literally on fire. But no, we turn a blind eye and then watch world leaders posture and play games.

So, every time I read about an incident like the Amazon fires or discover another green initiative that includes market preservation for fossil fuels, I get a bit twitchy. To paraphrase a line from one of my favorite TV shows, “The Expanse,” earthlings were given a beautiful garden and they paved it.

We aren’t taking very good care of our home. And given that we earthlings haven’t yet found a way to sustain human life off-planet, that seems a bit stupid.