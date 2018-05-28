Resistence is never futile

After a month of incidents exposing (finally) just how frequently living-while-being-Black means dealing with white folks intent on depriving us of the right to breathe without permission, I’m past tired of white people acting a damn fool.

Within this, I ran across something from writer Maria Popova while scrolling through the Brain Pickings Twitter timeline. It really resonated with me and ended up influencing this column.

“To name a thing is to acknowledge its existence as separate from everything else that has a name; to confer upon it the dignity of autonomy while at the same time affirming its belonging with the rest of the nameable world.”

Those few lines threw what’s been happening all of May (namely, white folks acting out in public) into an entirely different light for me. So, if my intro pissed any readers off, then buckle up because the rest is likely to make you even more mad.

It’s time for white people to stop acting like you don’t know why some of y’all knee-jerk to calling the police on Black people. You’re conditioned to expect compliance and have no problem threatening Black people to get it. You can take that “not all ______” mess and kick rocks too; no one’s making time for your equivocating either. Back in the day, white folks didn’t need to call the cops because the Klan would ride. Nowadays, white people use the police force as their personal billy club for beating Black people into submission (sometimes literally).

Y’all are so dedicated to viewing Black people as your subordinates and existing only within the spaces you’ve designated for us (whether conscious of doing it or not). It’s incomprehensible to you that a Black person might expect you to mind your own damn business.

Many of y’all are struggling with the shifting economy and the (slightly) more equitable playing field that you’re willing to go all out to (re)establish white supremacy no matter how distasteful the behavior. Far too many of you long for the days when the law required Black people to step off the sidewalk to allow a white person to pass. But Jim Crow is dead, and we don’t owe any of you obedience.

Black people don’t exist for your convenience. We don’t need a hall pass to shop, eat, get coffee, golf or take a knee on a sideline. We don’t owe you a smile, a wave, or an invitation to our cookout. Just because you feel a disturbance in the white force when you see Black people living their lives doesn’t mean you have the right to call the cops to put a stop to it. The days when the law mandated Black people submit or cater to white sensibilities in order to breathe freely aren’t coming back.

And contrary to the current political rhetoric poisoning the country, white people’s feelings (or white women’s tears) don’t define Black people’s place in society. You can’t invite yourself into Black spaces just because you’re mad we built a vibrant culture despite being barred access to white spaces. Now that large aspects of black culture openly influence the mainstream without first filtering through a white lens, y’all can’t handle it. But we still don’t have to make room for you at our table. No one owes you a place.

Author Paula Carter piggy backed on the quote from Brain Pickings to add, “When you realize you are outside of what has been deemed normal, what has been named and defined, these are the things you feel you lack: Dignity, autonomy, belonging. And a shared understanding of the role you play.”

Her words hit home for me in a different context. The standard of “normal” is shifting to decenter whiteness. Marginalized people are vocal about being named and having space to freely exist with dignity.

It behooves everyone, however, to remember that before we called it “identity politics,” b\Black folks were marching, fighting and dying for civil rights. The struggle is still real, and we’re not planning on just praying for god to, as the gospel song goes, “make a way.” We are named, we belong (whether you like it or not) and we will not surrender our dignity or autonomy to anyone. Calling out racism, bias, bigotry and prejudice isn’t, as some might put it, “playing the victim.” It’s being vigilant. Identifying racial/ethnic issues and their impact on societal structures and encounters isn’t, as white people like to say, “pulling the race card,” because we aren’t things and this isn’t a game. No one’s got time for reductive perspectives. These conversations will continue to be had whether white people are ready to fully participate in them or not.

So, get used to Black folks pushing back against every attempt to erode our autonomy and freedoms. And don’t expect us to apologize for your discomfort. White folks, y’all have some entitlement and control issues you should seek help for immediately. Don’t let listening to “free thinking” Kanye cause you to catch these hands.

Annoyed I lumped all white people together for the entire article? Good, now you now how we feel when you do that shit.