Self-care means dealing with our messes

On New Year’s Day, I went to lunch with a friend and jokingly asked what their goals were for the beginning of 2019. Their answer? They needed to identify all the stresses in their life.

That’s one hell of a goal. It did, however, make me realize something: Most of us identify our goals in the negative. People get so hung up on cutting out the bad that it’s easy to forget to hang on to the positive. That’s bound to be a motivation killer.

Don’t get me wrong. Unpackaging our baggage and confronting the damaging shit in our lives is the only way to break toxic patterns and end toxic relationships. But we can’t spend forever wallowing, because it won’t provide a way to solve any real-world problems. If we ever forget that, a creditor will be happy to tank our credit score as a friendly reminder. Trust me.

It might be a result of my addiction to sci-fi/fantasy novels, but negative thinking seems like a huge barrier to not going batshit crazy. And, since my doomsday plan doesn’t include being cannon fodder, I decided to approach my yearly self-inventory a bit differently: If it’s broken, I must fix it.

• I’m a shittier person when I’m not reading. Don’t be surprised if readers catch me with my nose in a book and no desire to put it down to chat. This is for the good of all mankind. I promise.

• If it makes me money, it takes priority over any person. In an employer’s market, no one’s going to hire a person who comes with a “need to be accommodated” label no matter how kick-ass the skill set or impressive the resume. I write, therefore I pay rent. The upside is that I love writing. The downside? I need to get better about demanding that people respect my time. Just because I no longer work a 9-to-5 (who am I kidding? My workday was never that short), that doesn’t mean I’m not working.

• Please realize I don’t care about being a nice person, but I’m trying to be a good person. I’m a Libra so I hate confrontation. But don’t take that to mean I’m not good at confrontation. I can—and if pushed, will—burn it all down. I’d just rather not. But if it means my life balances out, I’ll start a bonfire they’ll see from the International Space Station.

• I’m only interested in cultivating healthy relationships. I do way too much of the reaching out in my friendships according to my phone and text history. Healthy relationships (of any kind) require all parties to show up. I like my own company enough to stop carrying other people’s emotional baggage. I’m also sure this will slow down the rate at which my hair turns grey.

• Sometimes self-care means calling people on their shit. I am very good at making people’s excuses for them. The upside is that I can hold on to my patience long enough to see where someone’s coming from. The downside? I rarely receive apologies and people are too comfortable lying to me if it’s easier than dealing with the fallout. Given that I tend to get a little, hmm… stabby when when my feelings are hurt (see the whole willing to burn it all down comment), I’ve decided it’s healthier if I just start cussing people out in real-time.

• If there’s a solution to a problem, there’s no reason to delay addressing a problem. This is likely the most important and difficult of the list. I am a champion procrastinator. There’ll always be something that needs attention and always a good excuse to avoid dealing. I’m skilled at avoidance (just ask my best friend) and if it’s a barrier to my peace of mind, it’s got to go because I hate migraines more than to-do lists. So that list of things I’ve been putting on the back burner just hit the top of my “get it handled” list.

No. This isn’t a list of resolutions. And no, I didn’t have an epiphany as the ball dropped and suddenly realize that I am the creator of my own crises. I can give readers an itemized list of shit I need to fix and who’s responsible for it being broken if need be. But that’s not what this is about so don’t get me started.

Rather, I’m going to cultivate a more positive outlook to problem solving and that means, rather ironically, more people will be hearing the word “no” from me more often.

I like to fix things. Turns out, I’m damn good at it. But unfortunately, I’ve spent years focusing that talent in ways that benefit other people. My personal messes never seem to get top billing. Plus, I am a brooder; a pick-it-apart-until-I-know-exactly-why-it-didn’t-work kind of thinker. This usually means I seriously suck at letting shit go. Thankfully, I’ve learned this is a time-sucking rabbit hole in which solutions are never found.

After hearing my friend’s beginning of the year goal, I realized that, in the past few years, I’ve cleared the decks of essentially every other barrier to minimizing stress and proactive problem solving. I’m all out of excuses.

That means, this is the year I’m taking on the seven-years-worth-of-life clean-up and I need to plow through it before I hit that nirvana known as the post-divorce clean slate.

Send wine.