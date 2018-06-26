Self-segregation is not always a bad thing

I originally wrote a different piece this month. After too much time on Twitter and witnessing the latest toxicness from far too many (male) Star Wars fans, I let one rip. This original column was aimed at the triggered misanthropic geeks and their baseless gender bias, but the computer gods decided my machine was overdue for a crash. When I restarted, I was greeted by many unrecoverable files.

After hyperventilating (and throwing things), I walked away from my keyboard. It’s a laptop, so if I threw it, I’d surely destroy it. My bank balance dictated that I keep my level of rage at broke people status. There was no way I could reproduce that column calmly. I tried and failed repeatedly. I can admit when something’s best left in the recycle bin. It’s why I have wine.

So, with still no replacement piece as my deadline approached, I took a pause for the culture (and my sanity) to attend the Janelle Monáe concert. For the record, if you have the chance to catch the Dirty Computer Tour, do it. I admit I’m extremely biased, but you’re just not living your best life if it isn’t being influenced by Monáe. I left invigorated, inspired, and slightly less panic-ridden.

And now, I’m pleased to have the fresh start because, on that same night, “self-segregation” came up in conversation with a friend, which sent me chasing a whole other rabbit.

For those living the non-Fox News life, self-segregation is a term that’s often used to refer to gated communities or other deliberately exclusive enclaves designed to permit its inhabitants to live a rich, unbothered life. Now, however, it’s more often a pejorative description of groups of marginalized and/or disenfranchised people; particularly groups advocating for people of color or the LGBTQA+ community.

To a vast number of (white) folks, self-segregation is the real cause of racism, sexism, prejudice, bigotry, xenophobia, and even religious intolerance. I’m convinced the fumes released into their bubbles must be mighty nice, because they just keep inhaling and accepting such idiocy.

Then I remember this bias is the result of years of deliberate definition perversion and indoctrination. Segregation as a concept has been deliberately disconnected from its historical context and meaning. In the game of creating false equivalencies, this campaign’s been an unqualified success. Many folks are adamant that anything not specifically stating that [insert: sex or race etc. here] is welcome must be intended to exclude them and pushing an agenda demanding special privileges. Some even go so far as to lean on this corrupted concept as proof that they’re the group being discriminated against or somehow being oppressed.

I’ll admit, the first time I heard the term used like this, I was ready to fight. I cut my eye at the speaker hard and sat on my hands... literally.

But the conversation with my friend, a gay man of color, was about whether an event aimed to be inviting to the LGBTQA+ community would be perceived instead as alienating or exclusionary. He used “self-segregation.” My eye twitched. The event he was talking about wasn’t limited in scope or by type of attendee. The intent was to create a place where members of a specific community could come and work without the usual othering that can happen at such events. Like many such activities, it’s about alleviating that burden and putting participants on notice about behavior expectations so folks who show up don’t act up.

I was reminded of his concern when Monáe took a moment during her show to discuss her state of mind before deciding to release Dirty Computer. At one point, she said she had to “decide who she was alright with pissing off” and that we all need to remember freedom is an everyday battle. We have to support each other and speak up. Her words resonated. It reminded me we have to be careful not to legitimize bias as well. Just because someone keeps saying something is factual doesn’t make it any truer.

I remember a coach telling me that Title IX made him let me try out for soccer. It didn’t mean he had to let me make the team. I had no recourse and no support. And in college, it was the Office of Multicultural Student Affairs that had my back when my roommates complained to our dorm rectress that I didn’t clean the room. Without them, I could’ve lost my housing because three white girls couldn’t grasp that I wasn’t assigned that room to provide maid service.

One of the most powerful tools people have is being able to gather in numbers to defend themselves. These groups for people of color and marginalized/disenfranchised—or targeted events—support and advocate. Their call sign lets me know I’m not only welcome, but I’m expected. I’m not just black, nerdy and a girl, I’m also a Gen-Xer. I watch from that place Gen-Xers dwell when think-pieces focus on complaining about Boomers/Millennials and skip right over my cohort. So, I’ve been watching this slow slide into the land of WTF since “I like pretty” started being my response to nosy folks asking my sexual preference.

Thankfully, I decided a long time ago that I was OK with pissing off certain people. It’s one of the reasons Dirty Computer stays on rotation. But don’t mistake me, I’m also a post-Malcolm X-era kid and any space I occupy will be safe for me and mine even if I have to windmill on some fools to make it so.