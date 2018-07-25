Still one of my favorite things

San Diego Comic-Con [SDCC] has officially ended. My feet are so very over tennis shoes and my local bookstore, once again, exists solely as a brick and mortar. It also means I’ve had five days of geeks and nerds running amok with impunity, which always does my inner seven-year-old a world of good.

Despite the growing influence of Hollywood on SDCC, the fandom is still a small world in some regards. I see some of the same people every year like clockwork. Each shows up with a “gimmie” list a mile long and a tangible aura of gleefulness. Whereas in previous years many attendees would camp out for a Hall H wristband, this year’s shake-up in programming pulled even diehard fans into panels they may have otherwise missed. Many may not agree, but I thought it was great that attendees could get into some of the bigger events with less fuss and stress than in years past. It made for fewer frustrated and/or short-tempered customers come Saturday.

I know, there I go worrying about how something may affect others again. It’s a curse.

San Diego puts out its prettiest welcome mat and polishes as much as it can to a high gloss for that extra sparkle. In return, the world shares its eclectic citizenry right back with the locals. I met teenagers from Brazil who thought I was trying to somehow trap them at my booth by offering a buy-one-get-one deal. I spoke with residents from almost every state who all, curiously, had the same problem: none of them had called their bank before hitting the Exhibit Hall. Each stared in identical horror as their bank declined their transaction at my register go through. I walked more than a few through getting the fraud alert removed from their account. It seems, my skill set—last seen in action at my former day-job as a regulatory compliance specialist—will never stop coming in handy when it comes to getting people out of a bind.

I was willing to part with dollars to own. I hit up a few panels and window shopped until I came across Sebastian A. Jones, who helped many things find their way into my giddy hands at the Stranger Comics booth.

I gave away books to readers I noticed developing a relationship to the book aisle and returning multiple times. I watched two strangers speak in Portuguese and figured out by the hand gestures that they were neighbors back home. I stared at a man who left his manners in Massachusetts until he not only found them, but also used them unfailingly every time he and I crossed paths. I talked to strangers who didn’t feel like strangers, met up with new friends and talked shop with them over drinks. And, of course, I gossiped shamelessly with my booth-mates while snapping pictures of passing cosplayers.

This year, I saw more (fully covered) female warriors, Valkyries, and other powerful female characters roaming about. The women this year had swagger and flair. Security was, overall, better in the Exhibit Hall and it seemed to cut down on the dogpiling type situations where girls weren’t really free to continue moving along. I saw plenty of women saying “no” to stopping and, what’s more, I saw plenty of people who were more than willing to do what was needed to make their “no” stick.

I was far less subtle when pushing back when people crossed the line or wasted my time. Of course, I still spent two hours being mansplained to over a problem that seriously didn’t need that many males to mansplain it to me.

In the current climate, real “down with the patriarchy” moments (no, I don’t mean the trend known as “call-out culture”) are pretty rare. I heard more than one male cracking tasteless #metoo jokes as they milled around. It’s pretty clear plenty in the fandom still aren’t interested in meeting women even halfway when it comes to building healthy relationships (of all types). There are too many women in the fandom that are still learning the hard way that there’s no choice but to actively defend one’s person in one way or another.

Still, my absolute favorite moment was watching a father who brought his daughter to the book aisle and told her to go shopping. She was dressed as Cinderella until you reached her feet. This pint-sized princess had on a pair of purple and blue combat boots that triggered a case of the envies I still haven’t shaken off. I watched her float from table to table, gathering picture books and coloring books into her arms. Occasionally, she’d pause and say something to her father (often too low to be overheard) and he’d shake his head and steer her to another table.

By the time she reached my counter, she was sporting a grin and skipping every other step. I rang up her purchase and told her father the total. He looked down at her and said, “You’re getting to be really expensive kiddo.”

Without skipping a beat she replied, “I’m worth it.” He stared at her for a few minutes, then silently handed me his credit card.

Clearly, I need to find some purple and blue combat boots.