The fallacy of the white college dropout success story

I’ve been thinking about ambition and dreams a lot lately.

I know that doesn’t sound very interesting, but the second act of my professional life has involved a significant amount of time considering people’s behavior… and watching documentaries.

The Hulu and Netflix Fyre Festival documentaries (Fyre and Fyre Fraud) and the HBO documentary on Elizabeth Holmes (The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley) were eye-opening and downright disturbing. Beyond being nauseating examples of white privilege in action, I felt like I was watching flip sides of a seriously sociopathic coin.

Billy McFarland perpetrated an escalating series of cons that culminated in the unholy clusterfuck known as the Fyre Festival. Elizabeth Holmes used her now defunct company, Theranos, which promised to revolutionize blood testing, to steal millions and gaslight the entire business world. Both dropped out of college. Both had legitimately innovative ideas, and both went about securing funding by charming the influential and wealthy. Both made grandiose promises, and both ended up being exposed as epic fraudsters and rightly had to face criminal charges. McFarland and Holmes are apparently what passes for entrepreneurs these days.

For those not familiar with these con artists and their work, I strongly suggest hitting up Hulu, Netflix and HBO to get up to speed. Trust me, it’ll make readers’ heads spin.

As I learned more about these so-called business personalities, I was really confused why so many people opened their wallets and jumped on board. What I realized is that McFarland and Holmes are bright-line examples of what happens when having the appearance of a leader is more important than being able to lead (or simply knowing one’s ass from a hole in the ground).

We, as a society, perpetually romanticize “success” stories. The easier it is to wrap a backstory in rainbows and glittery unicorn farts, the bigger the payoff when the public buys into it with adulation and/or money (read: great big stinking piles of money). The news media loves a story that reinforces its own narrative on what the successful “journey” is supposed to look like. McFarland and Holmes played it picture perfect. They were young, coddled, personable and charming—armed with a good business idea, a compelling pitch and the confidence to keep throwing up smoke screens when it was time to show their work.

It’s a trend. One that frequently makes me want to stab all the folks content to complain, “How was I supposed to know?” when Google is open 24-7. I don’t date on potential and no one should expect the business world to keep hand-holding in the hopes that one day, before the sun burns out, that potential turns into real productivity.

If I were to toss out an elaborate but empty response, rather than a detailed action plan, it never would have been accepted at my previous big-kid jobs. Never happens. Hell, I usually couldn’t get through reviewing a meeting agenda without being questioned within an inch of my damn life.

I believe, however, there’s always a bigger lesson to be had when shit escalates. We should be horrified at how easy it was for these sociopaths to drag so many people into their scams. People willingly jumped down the rabbit hole without bothering to even look first. But folks would rather examine the “psychology” of these perps than admit this shit was possible on this scale because McFarland and Holmes are white. Both stepped forward seemingly ready to lead without need of guidance or assistance. They were “self-made” wunderkinds certain to lead the way to the great utopian future many claim as their destiny.

It’s a pretty image. It’s also one that reinforces many white people’s implicit belief in the superiority of their own kind.

That’s right, I said it.

Now don’t get me wrong, I know plenty of talented, savvy people who either never went to college or didn’t finish. But in each case, they damn sure gathered the skills and knowledge to turn their dream into a viable business that, in some cases, made them obscenely wealthy. Every single one can point to a mentor, a teaching situation, a training session or even a colossal (but educational) fuck up that ultimately laid the groundwork for their business knowledge. There’s nothing fake in how they made it.

When I was coming up, I knew—as a person of color—that if I wanted to be able to apply for most jobs, I’d need a college degree, a specialized license or a certification of some kind. I understood higher education of some kind would be part of the plan. Now, instead of being a key building block to a career, higher learning is touted as an elitist luxury. People act like innovating and education are mutually exclusive in almost every situation.

Why did this happen? Because somewhere along the line, college stopped being considered a good path for learning how to turn a dream into a plan and then pushing through until it was a successful business. I really need someone to tell me what the hell is wrong with actually being qualified. Someone can’t spurn an education (of all kinds) and always expect to be cut slack. Sorry, but the learning curve turns out to be insanely steep without it.

Hell, even P.T. Barnum’s gimmicks were built on more than just talking a good game. He bent the law and exploited weaknesses, but he still delivered on promises even while he slipped his hand into a wallet and stole all of someone’s shit.

Go learn things. I promise it won’t kill us, and it just might keep some people out of jail.