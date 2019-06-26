The fixation with reparations

It infuriates me to hear politically powerful people such as Sen. Mitch McConnell speak pedantically about “America’s original sin.” (Original? White folks were raiding and pillaging people to death long before slavery became a cottage-industry in America.) Even more infuriating is their dismissiveness when it comes to the topic of reparations being a viable form of corrective action.

So, let’s talk.

June 19, 2019 marked the 400th anniversary of the first enslaved Africans arriving in America. It also happens to be the date in 1865 when Texas slaves learned the Civil War had ended and thus, too, their enslavement (yes, Texas was one of the “rebellious states”). This day is commemorated as Juneteenth and is celebrated within the Black community despite not being a national holiday.

This year, Congress picked June 19 to convene its first hearing in over a decade to hear from notable Black figures, activists, experts and scholars on the topic of reparations as it relates to House Resolution 40 (HR 40), which advocates for a commission to study and develop reparation proposals for African-Americans.

It’s unsurprising that Congress picked now to have a hearing.

Despite it being early days, very few presidential hopefuls have escaped being asked about their position on reparations for the descendants of slaves. I watched the congressional hearing and listened intently as a litany of smart, relevant and highly educated people made pointed cases for passing the measure and making the commission a reality. But even as each person spoke eloquently, I couldn’t help but remember that all this was just to get the government to agree to even discuss reparations.

The truth is that white people don’t like being reminded of the betrayals and murders of indigenous people. They especially don’t like being reminded of stolen and enslaved Africans. And they really don’t like it when they’re asked to acknowledge that the U.S. is an empire built on exploitation and comprised of stolen land. To admit that would mean that they’d also have to admit colonization incurs a blood debt. And it calls for the beneficiaries of land thieves and slavers to divest themselves of their ill-gotten gains and establish unencumbered avenues for the equitable advancement of Black and indigenous peoples. And once they admit that, then it begins to sound a little too much like, well, justice. And, well, that just doesn’t fit the preferred historical visions about bold explorers and benevolent colonizers, each spreading civility in their wake as they manifest their destiny.

McConnell belittles the gross economic and societal disenfranchisement of Black people. He waves the election of President Obama as proof that reparations are unnecessary. As far as he’s concerned, slavery was so “long ago” that reparations aren’t “a good idea.” McConnell and his cronies know full well that Black activists aren’t talking about anything as simple as monetary reparations in current calls for dialogue and solutions. And so they deflect and speak in repressive tones, downplaying the commonness of slave ownership and engaging in what-aboutism to derail the conversation.

Even as McConnell does his level best to suppress all talk of reparations, he presides over a Senate confirming judges who refuse to affirm that Brown v. Board of Education is settled law. He touts “landmark civil rights legislation” as a slavery remediation measure even as the GOP engages in widespread efforts to disenfranchise voters and block efforts to restore the Voting Rights Act, calling it “a half-baked, socialist proposal.”

Yes, talking about reparations pisses off a lot of white people. They work hard to shift the conversation and limit the scope around reparations, pushing the narrative that Black people are just looking for handouts. It’s a highly effective tactic, one that absolves white people of their duty to deconstruct present-day policies, procedures, regulations and anti-Black attitudes that are the very real obstacles to Black people being fully vested members of society.

Now, had President Andrew Johnson not rescinded General Sherman’s 1863 field order to redistribute 400,000 acres of land to freed black families in 40-acre blocks and instead repatriated the land back to Southern (read: white) planters and slaveowners, then perhaps talk of reparations wouldn’t persist. But he did and Black people find themselves, centuries later, still in need of remedies to systemic racial and economic discrimination that are the direct legacy of slavery.

White supremacy is insidious. It’s been permitted to institutionally continue since the First Continental Congress. It’s easy to forget the Emancipation Proclamation only freed slaves in states that had seceded from the Union. It’s simply a matter of glossing over the fact the 13th Amendment abolished chattel slavery, but very specifically left slavery as a legal form of criminal punishment. It’s even easier to bury the fact that states throughout the Union immediately expanded their criminal code to ensure former slaves and freedmen swiftly found themselves back in leg irons. It’s typical behavior for politicians to deny their ancestors laid the groundwork for Jim Crow, which begat the modern prison industrial complex.

I don’t like talking about reparations. Don’t get me wrong, I believe the conversation seriously needs to be had. I just feel like most politicians are just pandering and don’t care. I hate having my time wasted.

I’ve gotten in three fights over this topic already. Now that the issue’s front and center again, I expect there’ll be more. Because while white folks are fond of advocating the “the bootstrap” method of life improvement, they rarely acknowledge that actually having boots is a prerequisite.

I have a feeling I’m going to feel every single minute pass this election cycle.

Feel free to send wine.