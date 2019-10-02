The Paradox of Tolerance

During the Emmy Awards, I tweeted a wish for Tim Allen to go away and take his show with him. It, apparently, struck a nerve because folks hopped in my Twitter mentions with the quickness. Some automatically associated the comment with Trump (how when I didn’t mention his oversized orange melon once, I don’t know). Others tried to lecture me about calling the show bigoted. It was an interesting evening.

I get why a lot of people connect with the show. That character feels really familiar. They see (and hear) themselves in him. Because they don’t consider themselves to be bigots or prejudiced, the show can’t be either.

Kerfuffle aside, I meant it. “Last Man Standing” leans heavily into intolerance for laughs. Although the show has a variety of personality types (played by skilled actors) and nonwhite people in the cast, its storylines often reinforce negative stereotypes by making any association with race or ethnicity a punchline. Allen uses that show to laud his version of a “real” American, while constantly perpetuating negative/toxic images of masculinity, and animus for non-Christian religions or groups—for laughs.

Allen’s not trying to spark debate; he’s peddling confirmation bias. Particularly because for many, this show (and others like it) is the only interaction folks have with a person of another race or differing ideology. Hiding behind “comedy” to ferment intolerance shouldn’t be acceptable (stares at David Chappelle).

As a society, we expend an insane amount of energy propping up “should be” and inserting highly tailored “supposed to” sentiments into the lives of other people, quite often without processing how reductive, regressive and down-right reprehensible those actions may be. People will do a lot to defend their right to remain comfortably numb to other people’s plight so long as the ones who suffer for their comfort do it somewhere away from them.

There are so many cultural and structural norms designed to keep people in line, it’s easy to fall into defending a position that isn’t good, fair or righteous. There’s been a serious conservative narrative shift advocating maintaining the status quo at all cost. There’s a segment of society firmly convinced the collective consciousness would be fine if the disgruntled would just stop pointing out its flaws. It’s this line of reasoning that makes way for the comfortable to accuse anyone who disturbs that comfort as being the “real” divisive element.

People like Tim Allen use their platform to sow discord under the guise of subtle commentary from the “rational seat” playing on folks’ fears and white nostalgia. If someone pointing out this problematic behavior brings “Trump” to mind and sparks defensiveness well, mayhap there’s a good reason for that.

This year has become the age of disbelieving even objective facts. Truth is often refuted or disregarded based solely on a subjective, if sincerely, held belief. People treat beliefs as enough to trump scientific proof, informed study, lived experiences, or any other form of evidence.

If a truth contradicts a personal belief, then that truth must be what’s wrong. Conversations about serious issues wither on the vine or become so hopelessly circular that opportunities for understanding fade into the ether. People behave as if protecting the collective space necessarily requires a loss of rights/access on someone (else’s) part. We permit a lot to be chalked up as just the “cost” of doing business.

I’ve been lucky. Because my father was in the Air Force, I spent the first part of my formative years living in base housing. It worked as a shield against certain types of prejudice, mostly just the kind that will get a soldier thrown in the brig. As an adult, I recognize my mother stood in the breach to ensure other more malignant forms of bias and bigotry only touched me lightly. Admittedly that changed after we moved to the South, but the steps my parents took to create a space for their children to grow up whole held far more than many others.

Unfortunately, society saw fit to remedy that come adulthood.

As a black woman, if I bring up the fact that the level of customer service and care I receive is consistently on a subpar sliding scale where my race is the determinative factor for how I’ll be treated and that this frequently puts my life in jeopardy, I’m accused of “playing the race card” and victimizing myself.

As a black woman with a chronic illness that isn’t visible if I take steps to ensure my ability to safely participate and interact with the world around me, I’m habitually accused of trying to “game” the system or get over on someone.

When I push back, my complaints are derided as just “identity politics.” When I stand my ground, I’m accused of being obstructive and aggressive. When I speak up, I’m considered unnecessarily combative. When I refuse to accept false equivalencies as facts, suddenly I’m not “really” interested in solutions. If I say a person’s religious convictions should never be codified into law and used to deny me or anyone else rights I’m derided as being unAmerican (I’m still trying to figure out the logic behind that one).

Trust me, I have a loose hold on crazy on a good day; but trekking through this muck on the regular basis seriously tests my control. That is exhausting.

So, now I’m a firm believer in the paradox of tolerance. The only way to have a tolerant society is to be intolerant of intolerance.

I’m not overlooking a damn thing.