The one person I could never say no to while in college recently asked me to come speak to her students. She wanted alumni of their scholar’s program to talk about our lives post-college, as well as the path that program threw us on and how it differed from where we planned to end up. Now, that is a subject I feel qualified to speak on.

So, at the end of February, I went back to my undergraduate university for the first time since I played solitaire through the commencement speeches (I’d still like to file a request to reclaim that time).

Being back on campus reminded me of being a student. That is, I hadn’t a clue what I was doing. I felt out of place but, somehow, not. As I wandered around, taking in all the changes, my thoughts turned, whether I liked it or not, to the things this place taught me.

This was the place where I learned to gauge a person’s sincerity. The place I was forced to live with three young, white, entitled girls, none of whom were interested in getting to know someone not at their socio-economic level. This was the place where I learned the difference between peaceful co-existence and camping out on friends’ couches in between classes because sleeping in my dorm room was simply too much of a nightmare.

Let’s just say, that first semester I was extra thankful for that scholar’s program. For this was the place I made some seriously great friends willing to loan me a pillow and blanket.

This was the place I came to understand (the hard way) that some enemies could look you in the eye as they try to strip you of your dignity. I figured out that while some battles may be lost, it doesn’t stop them from being worth the fight. Most importantly, I learned to viciously defend myself and my space.

This was the place where I discovered that an impromptu snow fight is a great tension breaker and a fantastically legal way to nail someone in the face with a flying object. Don’t judge me. It’s the little things that make life worth it. Besides, what else were we supposed to do with quads full of snow?

Juggling a double major (neither of which my parents liked), working full-time, and finding time to study taught me to multitask like a beast. It also helped me realize my mental strengths and weaknesses. College required a different kind of focus than I was used to. I can now freely acknowledge that I suck at asking for help. But it’s was one hell of an ego-check to admit that I needed an assist and that it was the only way I’d make it through sane.

This was the place that taught me the fine art of the barter. I slowly mastered connecting with other people open to sharing their strengths in exchange for mine.

As a scholarship student/loan recipient, not getting my money’s worth from a professor’s lessons was unacceptable. This was the time and the place where I truly came to understand the value of a dollar. It forced me to learn to pushback. No one would care if I learned unless I demanded the attention I needed. Showing up for office hours was an eye-opening experience. The moment I invested in me, so did my instructors. It’s a lesson I’ve never forgotten and one I apply daily.

This was the place where I figured out I could be funny; where I realized that even when I thought I hadn’t said anything amusing, people would laugh. Turns out, my regular speaking patterns are often comedic. Who knew? Definitely not teenaged me.

In the middle of sharing these lessons with the students, I realized something else: Being a Black student (and a strange one at that) attending a PWI (predominately white institution) more than prepared me to confront life’s shitstorms and survive.

In 2015, I reluctantly walked away from the field I spent over a decade mastering. I did this just as I started receiving offers where the pay matched the work I put in and reflected my worth. And I walked away for good. Falling ill repeatedly enough forced me to recognize I was killing myself to protect someone else’s bottom line. As soon as I couldn’t continue putting their business needs before my health (and personal life), they let me go. In the end, I didn’t even warrant a face-to-face dismissal.

I finally acknowledged that no one at that company (or any company) gave a single goddamn how much I scarified to make work happen, so long as I did. I know, seriously slow on the uptake. Plus, this wasn’t the first time my career plans hit a speed bump and, in this case, were derailed entirely. It was a bitter pill to swallow. But I’m still standing.

It’s been 20 years since I graduated. I still have no idea when the hell that happened. On the one hand, it may explain why I’m swiftly turning into a snarkier version of my mama. On the other, it feels like I just moved the tassel on my cap to the left. I perpetually “adult” poorly, but somewhere along the way, it seems, I’ve learned to be OK with it.

My life’s been one hell of an interesting ride, detours and all. Now, I enjoy my days and in large part due to that double major I refused to be talked out of.

So, I’ll take it.