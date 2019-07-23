We’re all living in fear

I’ve been thinking about fear a lot lately. Fear isn’t always a bad thing. A healthy dose of fear can keep you from taking too many of the wrong kinds of risks. Being afraid is sometimes the only thing standing between you and danger.

But fear can also paralyze. Being afraid can make a person hesitate at the wrong moment. Fear is the mind-killer. (Yes, I really did just quote Dune.)

Being successful at just about anything is a risky proposition. We have to be willing to fail. So, for me, the most interesting thing about the fear response is how often people pretend it doesn’t impact their decisions.

People rarely admit that prejudice and bias come from a place of fear. Working-class whites fear being cut off from success by immigrants and non-white people. This isn’t new, by any means; these kinds of fear are how things such as the Chinese Exclusion Act became law and how redline neighborhoods came into existence.

Some people will go to great lengths to keep buffer zones between themselves and anything that might cause them to feel uneasy. It feels natural to block out things that can throw a person off-kilter. We all do it. “Out of sight, out of mind” isn’t a catchphrase for no reason.

It’s probably fair to say most people think preserving their peace of mind is reason enough to push back against all things that may discomfort them. This often means that uncomfortable conversations get cut short or swiftly redirected. People are afraid of what they may be forced to confront or acknowledge.

Fear makes people feel vulnerable. Because of this, no one wants to get real about how we, as a nation, reached this odd tipping point. Fear of losing control over the political (and therefore economic) landscape has a certain sect of American society ready to eat its own. They’re going all out to preserve their sense of self and their perceived dominance in the social hierarchy. People are constantly revising history and shifting conversational goal posts. It’s almost impossible to have a frank discussion without it descending into chaos. Everyone wants narrative control.

Poor people, especially the newly poor, are done bearing the brunt of an unstable economy where companies treat their workers like the enemy. Women are tired of being the victim of predatory laws arising from patriarchal notions of proper comportment. People of color are tired of being told how grateful we should be that we’re allowed to live here.

Some people are afraid that if we acknowledge racism-in-action, those buffer zones will collapse forever.

As a Black person, there are incidents in my day-to-day interactions with people that are making it increasingly difficult to ignore the fact I’m expected to live my life among people who believe they have the right to police everything about me; from my presence, to my tone, to my body.

I’m not supposed to bring up how often rideshare drivers refuse to pick me up after seeing me. People expect me to write it off as not being related to my race.

I’m not supposed to point out that anti-abortion laws are poorly disguised religious edicts with no real relation to health and safety. As a woman, I’m supposed to accept being condescended to. Otherwise I may upset the delicate social dance; a dance I’m never expected to lead.

If I push for a discussion to include talking about things like race or misogyny, then I’m being divisive because somehow, those factors aren’t “real” until I make them so. My fears are never important enough to warrant endangering someone else’s comfort.

And right now, it’s that last bit that keeps sticking my throat like a bone. This idea that confronting racism and calling it out is somehow the problem is 100 percent built on fear. I’m afraid that fear will result in everything rolling backward in ways that hurt everyone. Because people are really jumping through hoops to give a blatant racist a pass. And no, I don’t believe it’s just because he’s the president.

I’ve spent the last week thinking about the various reactions and attempts to reframe the sitting president telling four Congresspeople—all women of color, all American citizens—to essentially go back where they come from. The implication being that they aren’t real Americans and they have no right to play a part in determining how the U.S. treats the people who live here.

I get it. If even coded hate speech becomes unacceptable, a lot of people will have to think before they speak. It would be far more difficult to sell racism as an issue to which “both sides” contribute. I mean, if you can’t play the “go back where you came from” game without being required to admit what’s really being said (“no faction other than mine matters unless I say it does”), then what’s the point, right?

I got a handle on the bubbling rage threatening to short circuit my brain just in time to witness a room full of people chant “send her back” at a campaign rally; the realization that, on a fundamental level, a lot of people firmly believe non-whites should never consider the U.S. their homeland regardless of their citizenship.

Nuance is dead and context has stopped mattering. Or least that’s what the news would have us believe. If it’s out of bounds to call what happened a racist encounter, then when exactly will we be ready to talk about the things that make us uncomfortable?