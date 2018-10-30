When it comes to blackface, just don’t do it

Since it’s still the age of false equivalence—where anti-blackness campaigns once again masquerade as mere social commentary and debate—I think it’s a good time for a chat.

Halloween is upon us and many folks are putting the finishing touches on their costumes. So, I’d like to issue a reminder (and no, I don’t care if anyone thinks it’s a friendly one): DO. NOT. DRESS. UP. IN. BLACKFACE.

Don’t do it for a party, school event, trick-or-treating, outing with friends, or waiting to pass out candy at home.

Just don’t.

There are plenty of iconic images of famous people and fictional characters portrayed by people of color that make great costumes and which don’t require darkening one’s skin for people to guess the costume.

Although, one caveat: if someone is white and they have the sudden, burning desire to be T’Challa for Halloween and they’re not Black, they should maybe resist that urge. Note, I said T’Challa, not putting on the Black Panther suit (though, I wish they wouldn’t do that either). If readers don’t get the distinction, check the unconscious bias, swipe left, and keep it pushing. This is not the fight you want and throwing out ‘but it’s cosplay’ arguments will run you right into (mis)appropriation talk and none of y’all are ready for that conversation.

No, I’m not saying any character plucked from film, television, legends or comics is off-limits to white people if the character is portrayed by a person of color. But, there’s a difference between emulation, parody, satire, caricature and blackface.

For us, it’s not a gag, a lark, merely offensive, or just a joke in poor taste. Someone in blackface is signaling their prejudice about people of color and treating us as of lesser value. It’s an act with one purpose, and that’s to dehumanize.

Don’t believe me? Go take a close look at U.S. propaganda campaigns before, during and after pretty much any war. Then compare it to flyers, pamphlets, ads, websites and the rhetoric of the NRA, the Klan and—if readers really want to be honest with themselves—the GOP and DNC.

Minstrel shows weren’t about an homage to enslaved Black people. Those men and women in blackface were all about depicting Black folks as buffoons, slow of wit, prone to violence and in need of both a “firm” hand and “civilizing.” Those shows were indoctrination and propaganda casting non-white people as villains and white people as victims or saviors. After all, that’s where that whole “white savior” trope comes from.

But being Black isn’t the same as being in costume. How about I take it a step further and add that non-POC should take a hard pass on lampooning indigenousness, Asian, or Brown people and/or elements for their cultures while we’re at it. There are plenty of offensive costumes to be had if being controversial is what they want. Why pick the low-hanging fruit from the racism tree or pick flowers blooming from bigotry?

It doesn’t matter what whites tell themselves; if they put on blackface, they’re being racist. They’re telling the world that they think Black people can be reduced to stereotypes, are open to being lampooned and not worthy of the respect many of them take as a given.

Oh, and another thing.

It’d be great if folks would stop equating being in blackface with dressing up as ghouls, goblins, fairies and such. Black people aren’t fictitious entities so comparing the two is, indeed, drawing a false equivalency. The only point of such talk is to disconnect terminology from its rightful context, and to rationalize and justify racist behavior so it’ll be considered acceptable.

This type of talk is how racists shift the dominant paradigm in their favor in order to label detractors as overly sensitive, snowflakes or easily offended. It makes way for accusations of “tone policing” and lays the ground work for combating any attempt to excise racist behavior by calling it the work of the PC police in in order to further some liberal agenda.

Contrary to what Megyn Kelly thinks, it’s never been OK to be in blackface. White people just weren’t called out in the press and on social media platforms, thereby putting their distasteful prejudice, bigotry, and bias on wide display. We know most still wouldn’t even think twice before wearing blackface if they didn’t think it would impact their job and/or their public image.

Labeling oneself liberal, conservative, traditional or progressive doesn’t exempt anyone from this conversation either. Far too many people use political allegiances as a shield against the need to check their bias and address their prejudices. Too many declare themselves allies then act problematic as fuck all over the place.

We have names, faces, heritages, and skin worthy of respect. So, if step one to a costume based on a real person is to paint white skin black, brown, yellow or red, then how about they just don’t do it?

Trust and believe, that “Black friend”—the one some of white folks are always claiming to have—won’t give them a pass.