Straight Up With a Twist

Heya Ed: So I’ve got a question. How do you know when to give up on people? I get it, we’re all busy, but how do you know when to push and work to maintain those friendships and when to let people off the hook and just stop bugging them? I used to have a three “no” policy. If they cancel or say “no” three times, [I] hit pause on the invites. But recently I was told [this policy] is mean and, honestly, I’m losing people. Help me Ed. I’m willing to work a little to have friends. Any thoughts?

Sincerely, Your Old Friend

[Note to the reader: I received this question from an old acquaintance. The reason she signed off anonymously as “Your Old Friend” was for fear that her other friends would think she was referring to them. Naturally I was happy to oblige her anonymity].

Dear Carolyn Thompson of Narragansett Avenue with the mole on the left cheek who bartends at Humphrey’s: There is a lot to unpack here so let’s get to work. For starters, I think your “Three No Policy” (3NP) is entirely reasonable. I have a similar, though less stringent, approach regarding how many nos I receive before discontinuing invitations. It typically turns out to be about three or four, but I don’t enforce a specific number. Rather, I consider on a case-by-case basis. After all, what if the first two rejections came from a friend recovering from a frontal lobotomy and the third was after inviting them to do Trivia Night? A little slack would be in order, yes? So, while I think you are on the right track with a 3NP, I would focus less on the amount of nos and a more on the context of them.

As for the friend who said your 3NP is “mean,” pardon the indecorum but you need brighter friends. I mean, does he or she expect you to keep getting shot down endlessly through eternity, self-respect be damned? Should you ignore the rejections that are piling up faster than the Dallas Cowboys’ waterboy cruising Cowgirls on the sidelines? Oh please. “Mean” is sneaking in to a sleepy, little town dressed as Santa to steal everyone’s toys and decorations. “Mean” is inviting the school outcast to prom so his friends can dump a bucket of pig’s blood on her. “Mean” is summoning a squadron of flying monkeys to kidnap a farm girl and steal her magic slippers. Mean is a lot of things but taking a hint is definitely not one of them.

Look Carolyn, er, I mean “Old Friend”—who definitely does not live on Narragansett, does not have a mole and doesn’t work at Humphrey’s—I know you’re worried about “losing friends,” but honestly, how many unrequited invitations can a person extend before it’s considered stalking? I talked about this in my last column but the key here is acceptance. You may be hemorrhaging relationships, but the remedy isn’t to nag the all-but-dead ones. I’d rather be entirely friendless than have 100 who don’t reciprocate.

Not that receiving three-ish rejections necessarily means person doesn’t love and care about you. There could be extenuating circumstances. Maybe they dislike going out. Perhaps they are dealing with anxiety or depression. Or maybe they recently discovered “Breaking Bad” and are bingeing the crap out of it. That’s why I don’t think it’s a good idea to “give up on people” entirely. Sure, give up inviting them. But don’t shut the door of friendship permanently because, who knows, they may surprise you. I know I could receive twenty abstentions in a row and still blurt, “Absolutely!” if a chum finally called one day and said, “Let’s grab a beer.”

I have a buddy I’ve known since high school. He’s not a No-Sayer, per se, but he never initiates, which I think is a similar issue. If I don’t call him or otherwise reach out, we would never see each other. This used to bug me. I couldn’t fathom why. Does he not like me? I wondered. Could it be a power play? Then one day, a revelation. Initiation just wasn’t something he did. It wasn’t who he was.

So, again, acceptance is the way to go here. Because the real, true truth is, people don’t always behave the way we want them to behave. Nor can we expect someone to like or love us as much as we do them. Or maybe they do but—for reasons unknown to us—still decline our invites. It’s not always easy to tell, so the best we can do is work with what we know. So yeah, Old Friend, go ahead and stick to your 3NP policy (with flexibility for circumstances). Just be sure a couple of those invites are to do things they like to do. Are they a homebody? Offer to bring over some take-out and watch a few episodes of “Breaking Bad” together. Are they overwhelmed by family responsibilities? Suggest a matinee with the kids. Maybe they’re recovering from a lobotomy, in which case, invite them to the playground and do see-saw all day. If you’re still getting the brush-off, well at least you can be confident that they’re, you know, just not that into you.

