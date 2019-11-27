Straight Up With a Twist

Dear SUWT: I’m worried about Thanksgiving coming up at my parents’ house. My sister’s husband is racist and says things I find very problematic. I feel like merely being in his presence is condoning his beliefs yet nobody in my family is talking about it or seems bothered by his comments. Should I tell my parents I will not attend if he is going to be present?

Sincerely, Jan Without a Plan

Thanks for the letter, Planless Jan. I was dismayed that you didn’t respond to my follow-up question asking for examples of the kinds of things he says. I mean, is he a genocidally belligerent, goose-stepping, armband-wearing, oi oi skinhead? Or just a run-of-the-mill racist without the totalitarian inclination? It’s difficult to answer your question without knowing his category. Below are five common types of racists and what should be done about them for Thanksgiving.

1. Belligerent, “Oi oi”-shouting, goose-stepping, racial exceptionalist and armband-wearing, totalitarian, radical supremacist (BOOGREATRS): My intuition tells me that your brother-in-law ain’t that. For one reason, BOOGREATRS are rare and typically do not marry or do Thanksgiving with normies. They marry and do Thanksgiving with each other, in backwoods compounds, surrounded by barbed wire and guard dogs. Secondly, if he really is this far gone, I doubt your question would have been, “Should I confront him?” but rather, “What is the best poison to slip into his can of Schlitz?” On the off chance he is a BOOGREATR, the answer is simple: arsenic. It is tasteless, odorless and difficult to detect in autopsy.

(Editor’s Note: We think Decker is kidding here. In any case, attempting to cause injury by poisoning is a felony and CityBeat does not condone it.)

2. Run-of-the-mill racist: These are the every-day racists we all encounter who espouse disparaging opinions about people of different ethnicities. Tough to call though because it’s still your parents’ home and I do not favor ultimatums. However, conveying your concerns to them would be the best first move. If he’s as bad as you say, they will likely admit that it bothers them too but, understandably, do not want to alienate your sister by banning him. Fine. Rather than issuing ultimatums, I would call him out on his shenanigans. Not only will you no longer feel like you’re condoning his remarks, but it’s also kind of fun. Debunk his views with relevant stats and facts like, “Nine out of 10 racists were dropped on their heads as an infant,” or “Every time you say the N-word, Baby Jesus throws up in his mouth.” The important thing to remember is not to let yourself become emotionally invested. Think of him the way the Road Runner thinks of Wile E. Coyote—an amusing nuisance—and blurt, “Meep-meep!” every time you shoot down one of his asinine theories.

3. Boomer racist: A boomer racist is someone who grew up at a time when the races were more commonly segregated and thus did not feel comfortable in each other’s company. It went in all directions of course (think the awkward and hilarious relationship between Archie Bunker and George Jefferson). However, in my experience—and my childhood was littered with these types—they are not hateful folk. Yes, it is an unenlightened, archaic worldview, but they don’t mean any harm. If it still really bothers you, it might be time to go into acceptance mode. Forgive me for referencing a concept that I have been repeating ad nauseum since SUWT’s inception, but please refer to the “The Serenity Prayer.”

“God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I cannot accept and the wisdom to not put arsenic in my brother-in-law’s drink because forensic science has come a long way and poisoners never fare well in gen-pop.”

4. Reverse racist: A lot of people define “reverse racism” as prejudice by people of color against white people. To me (and the dictionary) that’s just regular racism. The real definition of “reverse racism” (that I just made up) is when a person asserts positive stereotypes about various minority groups. For instance, saying that Mexicans are “hard-working” is as prejudiced as claiming they are lazy. It may be affirmational, but it is still otherizing. I doubt that your brother-in-law falls into this category, but if he does, let it go. It’s not a particularly malevolent form of sectarianism and not, in my opinion, enough reason to cause a family rift.

5. Nonracist racist. Are you even sure he’s a racist? I ask because you wrote that nobody else seems offended by his comments. I can’t help but wonder, are you judging him because he is—perhaps—a Trump supporter? Or maybe he espouses the virtues of a border wall? Neither of which is necessarily bigoted. I mean, sure, if he’s running around the house making drive-by comments like, “All Luxembourgers have halitosis” then OK, refer to number two above. But if you want to quit family gatherings simply because he supports the president, well then, you’re going to have to quit a lot of other social gatherings as well because—news flash—about half the country supports the president. And they go to social gatherings, too.

Again, not knowing more about the situation, I can only speculate. But one thing is certain: Whichever kind of racist he is, you must not quit Thanksgiving. Life is short, your parents won’t be around forever and your sister is blood. Don’t let this one person—however despicable—diminish even a moment of your precious family time. If you do, the domestic terrorists win—meep, meep!

