Astrologically Unsound: This week, hot dog buns will outsmart you

Aries (March 21 - April 19): You are going to come up with a great business plan this week. Unfortunately next week you will realize that you just accidentally invented an illegal pyramid scheme again.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): You really want to have that friendly greeting where you identify yourself as a gracious host and ally painted on your roof before the extraterrestrials start showing up, and then you really need it.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): The deep well of the universe and the positions of the cosmos cannot make you promises. They only offer you guidance that the warning labels are all being straight with you and you should not eat those silica gel packets.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Stressful week? Take your mind off things by picking up a good book, ideally a heavy volume like a desk dictionary, and knocking yourself unconscious with it.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Change is inevitable… Climate change. Oh, what? Do you think all of these are supposed to be about your personal life. Grow up. And stop using aerosols.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Every shot you take will fly squarely between the goal posts. Unfortunately, “the goal posts” also refers to the 7-10 split in bowling and shooting right down the middle, missing the two pins, is just about the worst thing you can do.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Clinging to eternal youth may sound appealing but just remember that no one thinks the bog people are beautiful, though they remained young long after their time. And definitely nobody wants to kiss them.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): You walk through the world so boldly, with your shoulders back, intrepid and unafraid. Gutsy, just like the noble dodo bird, whose complete fearlessness turned out to be a very fatal survival strategy.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Have you ever tried—and this is crazy but hear me out—have you ever tried just getting aces every time?

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): It is always advisable to focus your attention on one thing instead of many, but can you really think of an oncoming army as “just one thing”? Well you’re going to have to try.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): If you are floating on dark waters and don’t know how far the depths beneath you stretch or what magnificent horrors lurk there, calm yourself by humming a cheery song. Though that might just get their attention.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Your lucky number this week will be 8, like a bag of hot dog buns. Your unlucky number will be 2, the amount of hot dogs you’re going to have to eat bunless.