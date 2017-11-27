Astrologically Unsound: Your inability to see Magic Eye puzzles will be exposed

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): This week, directing your thoughts may be difficult. To resist getting distrac—FOR THE BEST INSURANCE RATES ONLI—okay, I’m talking here. Practice medita—NE GO TO THE GENE—

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): I don’t know what to say to you Tauri. I give you good advice from the stars every week and you refuse to listen. Fine! Suit yourselves. You’re on your own.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): You have been lying for years about seeing the hidden image in Magic Eye puzzles and one day it’s gonna catch up to you. This week, however, you’ll get away with it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): An “elevator pitch” is defined as a “succinct and persuasive speech” but it can be as long as you want if you hit the red emergency button. (Legal disclaimer: This is kidnapping.)

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Oh great, you’ve done it again, haven’t you? You really made a mess of things this time. Accidentally dismantled the entire United States government on just some random Wednesday.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Take some time this week to appreciate things you take for granted: life, moments of joy, and that the enchanted urn holding the spirit of the person whose body you’re inhabiting hasn’t cracked.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): This week you will be primed to confront the great questions of life: What happens after death? What is love? What would I do if a dog came up to me and asked, “you got the time?”

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): It’s important to have a sense of humor about yourself but, more importantly, to demand so much respect at IHOP that no one will laugh at you for getting scared by the clown pancake.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Did you know if you go in and give a bank teller a note that says, “give me $1,000 because I’m robbing you” then their policy is just to do it? Well, in case you get bored…

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Isn’t it ironic that wearing your ghillie suit camouflages you in the marshlands, but makes everyone go “who’s that guy?” at the drugstore? I don’t know. What’s irony again?

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Life is a series of small decisions that each irrevocably alter our paths. This week, a seemingly inconsequential choice you make will be the difference between life and death—hope you choose the right one!

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): This week, paint your bedroom walls blue and play an underwater bubbling sound effect and pretend you live in an aquarium. Next week, pretend you like painting your walls white again.