Astrologically Unsound: Your best friend this week may be 40 million ants

× Expand Illustrations by Carolyn Ramos

Aries (March 21 - April 19): It may feel like trust to finally take the ribbon off from around your neck and let your severed head fall to the floor, but to everyone else it just seems like a prank and not a very good one.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Everyone wants a purpose in life. Perhaps yours is to serve as a cautionary tale to children about what happens to your teeth when you eat candy every single day.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Talk through your big decisions with all those closest to you: the stranger in an elevator, the greeter at Home Depot and any other person who comes within 50 yards.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Never underestimate the seductive and persuasive powers of the 40 million ants that have assembled themselves into the figure of a person.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): There will be no fortuitous moment in the future where the circumstances will be perfect for you to make all the changes you want, so you may as well never do it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Keep yourself grounded this week by remembering all the microorganisms living inside your body that need you to survive.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Keep your friends close and your enemies closer—so close that they become your friends and your old friends become your enemies. Let’s keep things interesting!

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Sometimes it’s better to just stand there and get stung by a couple bees rather than panicking and agitating the whole hive into chasing you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): So you want to run away and join the circus, but it’s time to face the hard facts that you probably don’t have the necessary qualifications and certifications to ever do that.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): To achieve anything this week, you will need to have the singular, chaotic focus of a seagull who just heard the crinkle of a Lay’s potato chip bag.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): This week take a lesson from another famous Aquarius, Thomas Edison: If you haven’t succeeded yet, then maybe you just haven’t stolen enough ideas yet.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Do not be guided by your ego into purchasing luxury purchases you can’t afford, fistfights you can’t win or (the obvious one) melting your waxwings and plummeting into the ocean.