Astrologically Unsound: A bad person has never fed hummingbirds

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Practice patience this week. Actually, you may have to start off by just practicing the practice of patience this week. It’s really about building from the ground up here.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Don’t jump to judgment; There are many reasons why an antique doll would turn its head slowly toward you other than just “being evil.”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): This week, try to have new experiences and explore places where you do not automatically connect to the free Wi-Fi.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): The past goes back forever and the future never seems to end, so consider yourself lucky to live in the present, but that will be over pretty soon.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Just because something is true does not mean it has to be said. But the inverse corollary is also true: Just because something is a lie does mean you have to say it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): This week, there are two paths: neither of them starts in a yellow wood (it’s not the season for that), but both of them end up in the same undesirable place.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): The simplest way to learn your limits is by reaching them. Well, actually, the simplest way would be trusting the warning sign but let’s not pretend you’re that credulous.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): If you feel crippled by the weight of all the mistakes you’ve ever made then go outside and put up a hummingbird feeder. A bad person has never fed hummingbirds.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): There is a different moral weight and ethical concern to take into account when squishing a spider in your bed versus squishing one on a tree outside.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): The things you do today will reverberate through all of time. After all, the only reason you’re here is because a fish was bored of being in a swamp. No pressure though.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Now is not the time to second-guess your instincts; that time would have been four seconds ago when you decided to roll down a hill inside a giant tractor tire.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Frivolity can be great when judiciously practiced, and it can even be a great time when you’re excessively frivolous—but, you know, not for long.