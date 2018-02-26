Astrologically Unsound: A haunted dummy may reveal your lame talent

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): This week the sta—hey, shhhh, I’m talking. As I was saying before I was so rudely interrupted, this wee—this will literally take five secon—You know what? You’re on your own.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): This week you are not so different from the phenomenal force of gravity: dependable, virtually inescapable and really bringing everybody down.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): An important lesson to learn is that you have to rely on your instincts. That is, unless that’s exactly what it is expecting you to do…

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): You can go a week without water, a month without food and not even one single minute without complaining about how bad parking is “over here” regardless of where you are.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): A problem that has been vexing you for quite some time will soon come to an end when you finally realize the sunglasses you are looking for are on your head.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): We can see you walking around trying to draw attention to yourself. Everyone can see you do the final twist that solves the Rubik’s Cube. We all know what you’re doing.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Don’t leave leftovers at the restaurant just because you’re scared of looking stupid carrying the little bag around all night like a big-time sucker, obsessed with your little container.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Good news: The planets will be aligning in a beneficial formation later this week. Bad news: They might all be obliterated by errant space debris we littered up there.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Not really sure how good that treasure map is going to be for you if you never even bothered to take the time to figure out how to use a compass.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): The worst thing about buying a haunted dummy at the swap meet is that now everyone will find out you’re a ventriloquist.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): If you want to start spinning plates as a hobby, that’s fine. I just think that there is no reason to start with grandma’s heirloom china.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): When you feel eyes on you, but don’t see anybody around, it’s your future self-telling you to stop bidding on online auctions. Or, it’s a very soulful raccoon peering down from the vents.