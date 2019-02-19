Astrologically Unsound: A lot can go wrong when you're in a boat

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): The choices you make today will affect the rest of your life. But that’s a low bar when you consider the haircuts you got when you were a toddler affected your life as well.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): The world is so much bigger than you realize. There are system-failure notifications on your electronic devices that you have yet to see.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): You cannot change the past. You also cannot influence the future. The present is continually slipping away. It’s probably someone else’s job to worry about this.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Have faith in the goodness of the world and trust others. But also, never pack anything in your checked luggage that you cannot live without.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): This week your ego is like the insects of the earth: dying out at an alarmingly fast rate and possibly triggering the catastrophic end of the world. But hey, no bug bites!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): I don’t know which one of you needs to hear this but one of you definitely does: A lot can go wrong when you’re on a boat.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Problems you once thought were solved reemerge this week like a plucky detective who has identified a previously passed-over clue. Figuratively speaking, right?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): What’s the hardest part of robbing a bank? It’s not getting the money into your bag. It’s not even walking out the door. It’s stopping yourself from telling everybody how you got away with it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): This week is going to feel like all those times the fire alarm beeped twice, but then went silent, and then in that moment where you forgot that it had even beeped in the first place, it beeped again.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Tomorrow let all your choices be decided by one guiding principle and dictated by the answer to one simple question: “Is this something a cool person would do?”

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Small talk is a more meaningful and pleasant way to interact with strangers than soliloquizing every inane thought you have in order to feel interesting.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): The phases of your life can only be viewed in retrospect like the layers of colored sand in a sand art bottle. And just like a sand art bottle, your life sort of sucks.