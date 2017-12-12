Astrologically Unsound: A terrifying amount of ducklings will follow you

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): The content of this column is an encoded ciphertext, which you may decode through complicated code-breaking skills. In that secret message lies your horoscope. You will need this: wait, sorry, I don’t remember the key.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20):

Because people were so scared of wolves and other predatory animals, we killed many if not most of them, wreaking ecological chaos across the globe. My point being that sometimes it’s better to not “solve” “problems.”

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): If you find that no one is paying attention to you, try repeating everything you say at a frequency that’s only audible to children and dogs to double your audience.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Whether or not it benefits you, it is important to recognize and acknowledge the hard work of others. So lets go ahead and give a round of applause to the termites out there eating our homes.

Leo (July 23 - August 22):

Loosen your stranglehold on always having to be the center of attention this week. You may not be the one who discovered fire, but the ones who died eating poisonous mushrooms are just as important.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Stop explaining to everyone that people who win the lottery end up squandering it and going more broke than before. Yes it’s true, but you’re giving me bad energy, which lessens my chances of winning.

Libra (September 23 - October 22):

We all know the fable about the dog who loses his bone in the river trying to greedily grab another bone from his reflection. But what if—and hear me out—what if this time… the bone is real?

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): The molting process of a tarantula reveals that, in order to grow, one must sometimes break out of their shell. Most importantly, this is a difficult reminder that inside every tarantula there is a slightly bigger tarantula.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): This week you will wake up under a beautifully beaming sun before realizing that—uh oh—it’s the operating light of a surgeon and this doesn’t seem like a hospital room!

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Imagine you’re walking and suddenly little ducklings appear trailing behind you? That’s cute, right? Now look back—your lucky number this week is the amount of ducklings behind you that would legitimately scare you.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Today is the perfect day to begin integrating all the new habits you want to set into your life. Just like tomorrow will be the perfect day to integrate the completely different set of habits you will come up with today.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): You don’t need to manufacture eccentricities to be “interesting” to others—you are already “interesting” on your own. Of course your interpretation of the word “interesting” is flawed. The rest of us just say “annoying.”