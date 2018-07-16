Astrologically Unsound: Allow hunger to fuel your anger at the sun

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): As soon as you think you have a handle on a problem, the wily thing is liable to slip right through your fingers. However, that’s when the problems for the wily thing end.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Confidence doesn’t come from being the boss. Confidence comes from having information that you can blackmail the boss with.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): You carry within you the secret, guiding dream of your heart. It’s like a popcorn kernel stuck under your gums and slowly infecting your entire head.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): The human mind is a perfect instrument that will transform being hungry into getting mad at the sun for shining on you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): The path of least resistance sounds boring, but the birds sitting on electrical wires and not getting zapped seem to be having a great time.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): The song of the cricket is nice as it drifts through your window. That doesn’t mean you’re gonna go platinum releasing a full length album of it.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): If all you plan for is the ascent and don’t prepare at for both ways of the journey, then all you’ll end up with is a prison with a really nice view.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): The borderline between childhood and adulthood is when you start assuming every sound you hear is the house settling instead of a nefarious creature, though it could be either.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): As they say, pride goeth before the fall, but it’s less of a fall and more like walking face-first into one of those fun house mirrors over and over again.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): If you are reading this you are most likely not a Capricorn and instead someone trying to figure out what’s going on with a Capricorn this week, to which I say, good luck!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): If you think about it, everything has 50 percent odds because it either will happen or it won’t. But if you think about it longer, that’s really not true at all, huh?

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Holding grudges against people who have wronged you will only harm you unless you can come up with an actionable 10-step process for revenge.