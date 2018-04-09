Astrologically Unsound: An astroid named after you will probably kill a bunch of penguins

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): If you name an asteroid after yourself, it might be the one to crash into Antarctica and kill all the penguins. But I really shouldn’t have to explain vanity’s gamble to you.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): I hear you. You’ve got to spend money to make money—yeah, I’m familiar with the saying, but does it have to be my money?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): This week, practice kindness for others. But, like, do it on a doll or something. If you go outside acting like that you’re really going to freak everybody out.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): The world is in harmony, and if you hit the snooze button one more time, the energy transfer it creates will help someone else to get up early. Your good deed for the day.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Your new life awaits. It is almost as though you could reach out and grab it. That’s the thing about perspective. But actually that barn is two miles away. You might understand one day.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Sooner or later you just have to accept that no one else cares about the plot holes in a movie that only you saw. With the way this conversation is droning on and on, I’m thinking it’s going to be later.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): You can train a dog to shake, roll over, do the thing where you shoot them with finger guns (rude) and they “die”—but try as they might, they can never teach you to smell fear.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Look on the bright side. It’s gleaming and shining, and you can’t look away. It’s burning itself into your tender corneas. I never said this was gonna be easy!

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): I’m sure there is something worth congratulating you here for, but I just don’t think that you bowling a strike in the wrong lane counts.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Just be careful, because if you’re wearing 3-D glasses and watching a 3-D TV you probably won’t be able to tell if something really crawls out of the TV.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): The simplest answer is usually the right one, but for the last time that doesn’t mean that the answer to every single question is “four.”

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): One time at an old job, I had to scan a $100 bill that had a note on it, and the scanner wouldn’t let me print a copy. I’m just letting you know in case that is what you were going to try first.