Astrologically Unsound: Ants don't care about you

Aries (March 21 - April 19): This week you will begin a new journey. Only time will reveal if you can carry it through to completion and finally finish an entire tube of lip balm without losing it first.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): There are no two ways about it: You’re going to have to find a way to enjoy yourself in the lines if you want to have a good time at the theme park.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Everything is a matter of perspective. Sure, you might look like a colossus to an ant, but the real perspective is that an ant would never bother to look at you at all.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Through fables and folktales you can learn valuable lessons, or you can act reckless with spindles and just see how well it works out for you.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): This week you walk through the world with the confidence of a person who has just been asked to see the manager, but you are the manager.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): You cannot adjust the situation to fit yourself, and you must adjust yourself to fit the situation in all situations. Except when you’re trying to buy jeans. All you can do is suffer in that situation.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Wet clay is forgiving and can be reworked endlessly, always growing closer to the ideal. However, a mound of wet clay is useless to just about everyone no matter how perfectly it’s shaped.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): There is no such time as “the perfect time to start.” There are noise ordinance laws that prohibit this kind of behavior after 10 p.m.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): All the laws of the universe are malleable except for the one that says if you have to explain a joke, then that means it’s not funny.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Trying to manage other people’s perspective of you is like trying to catch a greased pig on a bowling alley lane. Even if you momentarily succeed, you still look ridiculous.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): You experience your life linearly with every event dutifully following the event that preceded it. It’s the simplest possible way, and most of the time it’s still too confusing.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): You don’t have to look at a majestic mountain range to feel your own small place in the world. You can just imagine the piles of discarded VHS rewinders in landfills.