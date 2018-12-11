Astrologically Unsound: Ask your friends: "Is this off the record?" Just do it.

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): If at first you don’t succeed, remind yourself that even McDonald’s is losing money despite its food being designed in a laboratory to be irresistible to our lizard brains. It’s hopeless.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): When you’re at the crest of a wave you have to prepare for the trough, and when you’re in the trough you have to plan for the crest. That’s why it’s better to just never go to the beach.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): I know what the books all say, but the simple fact of the matter is that it really does make more sense to assume zebras when you hear the sound of hooves.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): You are looking in all the right places for answers. The problem is that it’s not going to do you any good if you haven’t figured out the right questions.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Stay indoors in inclement weather. It’s not that you’re in danger, but you will end up saying “No, excuse me!” to your reflection in a puddle as you both step aside in the same direction for hours.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Forecast this week? Your life has been decided by a bunch of billionaires who only allow you the freedom to independently operate a Coke Freestyle machine. Stars can’t help that.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): There’s more to life than being beautiful and well liked. There’s also saying, “Is this off the record?” whenever anyone talks to you so they believe that people are always interviewing you.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): When life closes a door, well, sometimes that door is the hinged jaw of a man-eating plant viciously snapping shut. But sometimes you’re the plant.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): This week, expect the unexpected. Shit, now that I’ve said that and raised your expectations to the extraordinary, the unexpected would now just be regular stuff.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): All of your hard work will finally be rewarded this week with the opportunity to do more and work even harder on a more demanding schedule.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): The planets—like Saturn or whatever—wanted me to tell you that in Swartz v. Insogna, a federal court ruled that flipping off a cop is legal.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): The trail is there because it works. For those who say, “Take the unbeaten path”—listen, I don’t know about you, but that sounds to me like advice from a rattlesnake.