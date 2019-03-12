Astrologically Unsound: At least the seagulls will love you(r chips)

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Within all of the variable and infinite universes that are pressed up against this universe, it is possible that, in one of them, you have succeeded in opening the jar.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Now is a great time to start a small business so long as you have at least $250 million available in venture capital funding.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): This week you are like the Olympics: your presence is destructive to everyone nearby and the only people who want to host you are only doing so for self-involved reasons.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): People always say that one of the biggest dangers of a fire is smoke inhalation, but I think this week you will find the actual fire a little more occupying.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): This week is all about connecting with your inner child and having a head that’s 40-percent of your body mass. Maybe try to take a bath in a sink as well.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): The world, as well as every living creature that comprises it, continues to march forward—never ceasing, no matter whether or not you can find parking.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): The difference between victory and defeat is strategy, and sometimes the best strategy is pretending that you have the stomach flu and staying home.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): There remains one stalwart truth of the life: If you have enough traffic cones, you can do pretty much anything you want to do.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): The human spirit is resilient, no matter how many personal dreams you let starve and die. And yet you still find a way to open your heart to the possibility of killing another one.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): The pervasive myth that only lionesses hunt came from the fact that lions hunt exclusively in tall grass, and no one ever wanted to go in and see for themselves.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): You know that feeling when you’re stirring a pot of soup and the spoon slips out of your hand and sinks beneath the broth? That’s pretty much your life this week.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): This week, remember that no matter how insignificant you think you are, you will always matter to the seagulls who see you eating a bag of Lays potato chips.