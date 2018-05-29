Astrologically Unsound: Be like the termite

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Chekhov’s Gun is a dramatic principle that says if there’s a gun in the beginning, then you better use it in the end. Let me be clear: There is NO gun in the beginning here.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Astronauts don’t need to really follow any rules. In reality, you could write whatever you want on the sand of the moon. Think about it. Who is gonna stop you?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Be like the noble termite: working hard everyday in spite of never being recognized for your good efforts because they’re all extremely destructive and mindlessly selfish.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Trends are cyclical. And if you don’t start recycling more, then the trend where the world is a barren wasteland populated only by amoebas is gonna be back sooner than you’d like.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): The universe does not revolve around you since, as it were, the actual center of the universe happens to be The Haunted Hamburger in Jerome, Arizona.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): I tried starting a rumor that your favorite ride at Disney World is the Hall of Presidents, but it didn’t really take off because everyone already assumed that about you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Sometimes beautiful things can result from difficult situations; though, that is of little solace to the silkworm that is boiled in order to get fibers for a scarf.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Not everything that troubles or inconveniences you is a government PSYOP against you. In fact, most things aren’t. But this week, one thing really is….

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Nobody wants to break your heart and tell you that the hot girl on the side of the road trying to get your attention is just a mannequin advertising a car wash.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Thousands upon thousands of people died throughout history so you could know which things you shouldn’t have… this applies to both mushrooms and ideas.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): This week, life is like a song. You can’t stop hearing it everywhere you go; you’re completely inundated, and, quite frankly, you’re pretty sick of it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): The millisecond after you accidentally called your schoolteacher “mom” stretched into infinity, but this week will be the opposite of that.