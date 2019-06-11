Astrologically Unsound: Be true to yourself (if yourself doesn't suck)

× Expand Illustrations by Carolyn Ramos

Aries (March 21 - April 19): It is only considered a feat of integrity to be true to yourself if yourself doesn’t totally and completely suck; in which case, it shows more integrity to pretend to be cooler.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): In the beginning, you can squeeze the toothpaste tube from the middle with absolutely no issue. The problems that come from developing that habit only arise later.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): This week, remember to not talk unless you can back it up, or unless you can outrun anyone who might try to—let’s say—compel you to prove that you can.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): If a terrible smell seems to be following you around then in all likelihood it is emanating from you; this may be metaphorical or literal depending on your other astrological placements.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): There’s more to life than being beautiful. There is also being a world-renowned violinist and musical virtuoso by the age of 23.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): This week will feel like those times where you stand behind someone as they watch a “funny” video you made them watch. It is a cruelty that is punished by how stupid you feel three seconds into the ordeal.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Get back to your childhood self this week. Well, maybe not the childhood self who wanted to eat McDonalds every single day and for every single meal.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): You can only rely on yourself, right? I mean, it’s not like we live in a society and have fundamentally connected existences. No, it’s probably just you doing it all by yourself.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Now that the year is halfway over it’s a great time to check-in and assess how far along you are on your personal goals for 2019. Sorry. I just wanted to make you feel bad.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Sometimes you cannot tell the difference between a nap that will make you feel better and a nap that will make you feel worse until it is far too late.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): If you try to rescue a lethargic, injured raccoon from the side of the road, you will find within minutes that you have a very enraged raccoon trapped inside your car.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): There is a difference between self-protection and completely emotionally shutting down because the hypnotist at the fair is looking at you when he asks for audience participation.