Astrologically Unsound: Blame intoxicants for canceling your social plans

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Why do I even try with you people? I tell you to be careful, and you go right ahead and ignore me. You’re on your own this week, and you only have yourself to blame.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Sometimes dissecting it will lead you to a greater understanding, but a lot of times you will just end up with its corrosive blood eating holes through your gloves.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): While it is nice to know your opponent doesn’t have any of the high value letters in Scrabble, it doesn’t do you much good either when you have to make a word out of ZJQXKVF.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Throughout history, humans have experimented with many kinds of intoxicants, the most alluring of which will cause you to cancel all your plans at the very last minute.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): There’s only one constant in this life and it’s that, at any available opportunity, you will try to impress people by carrying too many folding chairs at once only to end up hurting yourself. Again.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): The Jaws crew called the shark “Bruce” in the great tradition of naming scary things to soften them. It helps that Bruce was animatronic; there’s nothing you can call a real Great White that will soothe you much.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Take a lesson from the Cambrian explosion and its nonsensical organisms, and remember that sometimes you have to endure a period of complete chaos where everything is dumb as hell.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Sorry, I don’t mean to cross any lines, but did you mean to post that? I mean… I guess you’re technically allowed to. I don’t know… it just seems like you might want to delete it.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Memory is a fallible and faltering thing. Be that as it may, if you do not remember the last time you bought a toothbrush, that probably means it is time to buy a new toothbrush.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Some goats are altered with spider DNA so the compounds for creating silk fibers are found in its milk. Go and get a head start on Googling what to do if you accidentally drink a gallon of it.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Please, can you just stop? If the rest of us wanted to know about all of the things you heard about in podcasts we would listen to the podcasts ourselves.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): This week you’re going to be sending mixed messages. Less like a mockingbird and more like a push-to-open door that has a handle on it for some inexplicable reason.