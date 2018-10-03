Astrologically Unsound: Break in this week like you break in a new pair of jeans

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): The main difference between traveling the explored route and the unbeaten path is the amount of brambles. Everything else is about the same.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): They often say, “Comparison is the thief of happiness,” but the good news is that you can rob a thief back and they can’t call the authorities on you without implicating themselves as well.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Like breaking in a brand new pair of jeans, this week will be both physically and psychologically unbearable and its only reward will be finally getting out of it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): If your hair spikes up on edge, be careful: it means you are about to be struck by lightning or you’re a VJ on MTV Spring Break 2002.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): I would say something good is going to happen to you this week, but you’ll think it’s less special because it might be happening to the other Leos too.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): This week, you’ll finally prepare what snide retort that you plan to reply with whenever people ask what you’re being for Halloween?

Libra (September 23 - October 22): It is a truth universally acknowledged: that moving your arms really quickly while maintaining the same slow pace while walking across the street is the polite thing to do.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): You thrive in situations of upheaval, which is probably why you were born now during one of the greatest ongoing extinction level events in the history of planet Earth.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): If you think you can do it all without help from anyone or anything then just try to blow up a white water raft unaided by man or machine and get back to me.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Humbly supplicating yourself at its feet will not be enough this time—the desktop printer requires a greater sacrifice.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): A new stage of your life begins this week when you see paint swatches for a variety of white wall paints and intuitively understand the difference.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): When the weather starts to change you might feel inclined to do something stupid like try to start a book club while we all beg you to just stop.