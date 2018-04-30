Astrologically Unsound: Breathing ancient spores may turn you into a mummy

× Expand horoscope

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Don’t you just hate it when you breathe in an ancient spore and rapidly deteriorate from a primordial and supernatural disease that is turning you into a mummy? Well, you will soon.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): The utilization of tools was a watershed for mankind… what does that mean? No idea. But I think it probably has to do with using a long stick to scratch your back.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): It is important to develop a strong sense of self-confidence. Why? Because without it how are you ever going to scam your way into a $200,000 bank loan before skipping town?

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): It’s cute to see a baby or an animal work through a problem, so you constantly pressing the wrong buttons at the self-checkout should really be charming to everyone who’s waiting.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Let me put it this way: It’s never too early to start learning about the laws of buoyancy. You never know when it’s going to come in handy. (Sunday).

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Critical thinking doesn’t mean judging someone for trying to count out exact change at checkout. Besides, I’m already under enough pressure as it is!

Libra (September 23 - October 22): In our dreams we work through conflicts that we cannot resolve in our waking life. However, that could change for you if you really commit to dream practicing martial arts.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): The diverging paths of life mean choosing one thing is a rejection of the other. You don’t know it but you just said no to becoming an English Monarch. Good call.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): I’m tempted to start this horoscope with “Merriam-Webster defines ‘horoscope’ as…” because that’s just how little I have to say to you this week.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): If you are scared for the future let me just give you one solid assurance: There are more pressing things to be scared of in the present. In this very room.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): You have a powerful voice that can affect real change, like screaming on a mountain and causing an avalanche. No wait, don’t literally do that.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): What I am employing here is a classic technique called the bait and switch, wherein I say something good is going to happen, but then—guess what?—it’s actually bad.